Kanye begins his campaign for 2020

By DREW LACOUTURE

Editorial Editor

“We’re starting WORLD LOVE 1 right now the opposite of a WORLD WAR.”

The legendary Kanye West has been silent since late 2016 after being hospitalized, but his silence and most recent controversies are all leading up to a 2020 presidential campaign.

This might seem ridiculous but this sentiment only reflects what Kanye has been saying and doing over the past two weeks. There is no reason to believe otherwise especially when he said is going to run back at the 2015 MTV Music Video Awards.

Whether he is mentally ill, showing his genius, or both, there is no denying that Kanye West has been making waves just about everywhere online and it could all be part of a bigger plan.

It started with his Twitter feed where he has been posting storms of what seems like random photos, seemingly inspirational quotes, and plans for his fashion career.

Fans of Kanye’s music got excited when he tweeted “me and Cudi album June 8th.” With that said, a lot of people in the Hip-Hop and African American community are not happy with his support of President Donald Trump and his recent rant on TMZ referring to slavery as a “choice.”

Celebrities and everyday people took to social media to address these comments through memes, justification, for frustration. This is all what Kanye wants because the 45th president made the same sort of comments during his campaign.

He expressed other opinions on Barack Obama and other social issues with radio personality Charlemagne in an extensive interview.

On his weekly podcast, Hip-Hop spokesperson Joe Budden was furious at Kanye’s words. In reference to Kanye’s recent interview and fans defense of the controversial comments, Budden shouted, “where do ya’ll draw a line in the sand? That’s my question!”

Kanye West might be doing all of this as a spontaneous press-run for his new album coming in June, but Kanye’s calculation and ability to manipulate others have convinced people that he really is a genius.

Legendary Hip-Hop artist the Game took to Twitter himself.

“Kanye’ is a genius. People who’ve never achieved greatness are not allowed to question it.,” the tweet read.

It is this support from other people that not only gives West his confidence as a musician, but also perhaps something more. This is why he is obsessed with Donald Trump.

After all Trump started off as a business man in the same way Kanye started off as a musician. Both have engaging personalities and Kanye is making waves and dividing people in the same way Trump did in 2016.

What is also hilarious is that in the same way Donald Trump cannot take criticism, neither can Kanye West. By personal choice and by coincidence, Kanye West most likely sees himself as the next President which is also shown in his two meetings with Donald Trump.

He is clearly getting close to him to eventually bring him down in the ultimate celebrity showdown for America’s vote.

“It proved that anything is possible in America…oh that was proven that that could have happened,” Kanye said in an interview with Charlemagne regarding Trump’s 2016 victory.

Kanye is using his voice and platforms to advance his stature and make people talk because while it could just be new music, there is clearly something more that he is scheming about. This might include having Kid Cudi in his cabinet.

The man should stick to making music because that is what he is great at. Just because Trump is a great business man and personality does not mean he is a good president. Whether people like it or not, Kanye’s campaign marks not only the death of the old Kanye but the beginning of a politically bloated and more annoying Kanye.

“I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that is not real,” TMZ’s Van Lathan said.

