SU’s Career Closet: A helpful student resource

For many college students, events such as career fairs, interviews and presentations can be stressful. They can be especially nerve-wracking when students are worried about what to wear.

Fortunately, Salisbury University’s Career Closet will soon provide business and business casual attire for students to borrow, free of charge.

Student Government Association (SGA) Director of Marketing and Communications Tristan Marino sees that the Career Closet will fill a student need.

“Career fairs would come up,” Marino said, “And students will be like, ‘I don’t have a blazer,’ or ‘I don’t have a tie,’ you know, and, like, they feel uncomfortable.”

“[Students] spend . . . all their time here at school, and then we offer . . . career fairs, and then some students won’t go because they don’t have clothes.”

Students won’t have this problem much longer, as the Career Closet is slated to open May 16. It will be located in the Guerrieri Student Union (GSU) Room 242C, next to the WXSU office.

Clothing items that students borrow will be due back to the Career Closet a week after the date of borrowing. Students don’t have to worry about washing these clothes either, as Career Services will handle the dry cleaning.

The Career Closet, which has been in the works since last September, began as an SGA initiative. However, it is now a partnership between SGA and Career Services.

The project is additionally the senior gift of the Class of 2018, who donated money for the Closet.

While new to SU, career closets can already be found in colleges across the nation. Other universities, such as the University of Kentucky and Texas A&M University, also have this student resource.

The Career Closet is meant to help students, but students have helped to shape it and will continue to do so. An SGA committee worked on the project, and current students will influence the project as it goes forward.

“We want SGA and students to continue to have a say in what goes on with the Career Closet,” Marino said.

He also noted that the Closet is still in its incipient stages, and will likely change in the future to better accommodate the needs of students.

“We’re laying the groundwork and over time, we’re gonna see what’s working, what’s not . . . what students need more,” Marino said.

The kick-off donation drive for the Career Closet was held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership. The next drive event, and the final drive for this semester, will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Perdue Atrium.

In addition to these drive events, donation boxes will also be set up in the following locations: the Student Activities Center in GSU, the Holloway Hall lobby, TETC Café, The Hub in Perdue, the Sea Gull Square lobby, and the HelpDesk in the Guerrieri Academic Commons. Donations at these locations will be accepted through May 15.

Acceptable donation items for the Career Closet include shirts, pants, suits, ties, skirts, pants, blouses and blazers. Due to the limited amount of space in the Career Closet, shoes will not be accepted at this time.

Students who would like to borrow an item of clothing from the Career Closet after its opening on May 16 should contact Career Services.

Ultimately, the importance of the Career Closet lies not in making students look good, but in giving them confidence.

“If you look your best, you know, you feel your best,” Marino said.

