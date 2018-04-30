Avengers: Infinity War shatters expectations

Image from Digital Spy



BY JONATHAN MYERS

Staff Writer

OPINION- “Run from it. Dread it. But your destiny still arrives.”

“Avengers: Infinity War,” directed by the Russo brothers, is the culmination of 10 years of the marvel cinematic universe (MCU), all in one movie. Everything, starting from 2008’s “Iron Man,” has been leading up to this film, and it does not disappoint.

The Russo brothers had the incredibly daunting task of juggling an insane amount of characters in one film. Not only did they pull it off, albeit bumpily, but they made an absolutely mind-blowing movie.

This film follows Thanos (Josh Brolin), as he scours the universe in search of all the infinity stones. Once he has them, he will be able to place them in his infinity gauntlet, and destroy half of the universe, so that everything will be “perfectly balanced.” All the heroes that we have met through our decade long journey must band together to stop the mad titan before all hope is lost, and half of the universe is wiped from existence.

Right off the bat, this film wastes no time in letting you know that it means business. The film jumps right into the introduction of Thanos, and it brutal and shocking.

The opening of this movie is one of the most intense scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it does not let up. That same intensity is carried throughout the film, and is only intensified as the Infinity War progresses.

On top of that, the action sequences in this movie are a lot of fun. With stakes as high as they are, there is not a moment where the audience is not on the edge of their seats.

Next to Killmonger from “Black Panther,” Thanos is one of if not the best villains not only of the MCU, but of super hero movies as a whole. As the movie progresses, you quickly learn that Thanos, as intimidating and evil as we are lead to believe he is, is just a person who is doing what he believes is right. The audience can empathize with him.

This film is also very funny. Marvel once again nails the signature humor of their films, and the movie benefits significantly from it.

Where “Infinity War” falters however, is balancing every character and sub plot evenly. At 2:30, the movie takes its time jumping between characters and loose ends that it has to wrap up before it can get to the final act of the film. The first act and a good portion of the second act, is used to introduce and move characters to where they need to be for the third.

On that note, the final act of “Avengers: Infinity War” is spectacular. By this time, we are not sure whether our heroes are truly going to make it out alive, and while that is a scary thought throughout these intense moments, the film continues to make the audience laugh.

This movie will have people in tears. They will laugh, they will cry, and will audibly gasp, several times. There are so many twists and turns that writing a review without spoiling it was about as difficult as it was to leave the theatre.

“Infinity War” is an incredible Marvel movie that is surely going down in history as one of the best.

The Flyer gives “Avengers: Infinity War” a 10/10.

