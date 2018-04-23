SU’s unknown national contender: Women’s rugby

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

In Salisbury University Athletics, three sports reign supreme, bringing home a combined 20 national championships. Those include three from SU field hockey, five from SU women’s lacrosse and finally 12 from SU men’s lacrosse.

The next team set to add a title to the group may not even be a varsity team, but instead a club team. For the third time in the last four years, the SU women’s rugby fifteenths squad is on the cusp of a national title.

The squad clinched their third appearance in four years this past weekend, heading now for the Division II National Semifinals in California. While it is a club team event and not directly recognized by the NCAA, USA Rugby oversees the national tournament each year.

Last weekend SU traveled down to Charlotte, N.C. for the Second Round and Quarterfinals in the tournament. In the Second Round, SU took down Capital Conference champion George Washington University 94-10.

Then, SU won their next game 68-0 over UNC-Charlotte in the Quarterfinals to clinch their national semifinal position. The team now awaits Tulane for a berth in the National Championship in two weeks. On the opposite side, Claremont and Fresno State will battle.

This is not something new for the club team. Just two seasons ago, SU finished in fourth place overall after making it to the same position. Three seasons ago, they placed third overall.

“I think we’re one of the most competitive teams on this campus honestly,” team president Sophie Clendenin said. “I mean all of our teams are good. They are all some of the best in Division III.”

SU plays all year unlike most athletics teams, facing a schedule in both the fall and spring seasons. SU plays within the North Division of the Captial Conference, which consists of three divisions.

Each year SU faces all four of their opponents in their division, including Towson, UMBC, the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins. Each division has five-member institutions.

In this past fall, SU made it to the semifinals before falling in double-overtime to eventual conference champions George Washington. GWU achieved the automatic berth into the spring national tournament. The Sea Gulls were forced to play for one of two wild card spots.

“We get our schedule and then I plan to play other teams that we can fit in around that,” Clendenin said.

That strength of schedule is extremely important since SU must put together a sort of resume to be given to a selection committee. That committee determines which teams get the wild cards based on several factors, mostly results.

Their performances were enough to garner a wild card spot in the 32-team tournament this season. That meant a match-up with another wild card team in the College of Charleston a few weeks ago. A win in that game transferred into a run to the national semifinals set to occur on May 5 and 6 in California.

For Clendenin who is a junior at SU, she is excited to have the opportunity at a national title again after making the semifinals as a freshman, facing Tulane and USC that year.

She saw last year as a rebuilding year after losing 16 seniors from that national semifinal team. Built on mostly freshman from two years ago, she says that chemistry is at an all-time high.

“Even just our relationships on the field, the way we play, you can tell that we’re friends; the way we communicate with each other,” Clendenin said. “I just feel like it’s very fluid. You can tell that we’ve been playing together for three years.”

Today she is the team’s president and also the match secretary in charge of scheduling. Both opportunities have allowed her to learn real-world skills.

“Being the president of the team, I think has helped me in a lot of ways,” Clendenin says. “I’ve learned how to fundraise a lot of money. I’ve learned how to plan events. I’ve learned how to organize 35 girls like with booking hotel rooms.”

Clendenin discovered her love of rugby when entering SU. The now-junior saw a post about the team in a freshmen Facebook group and immediately went after the opportunity. Growing up just outside Washington D.C. with few rugby fields around, she never had the chance to play

Now Clendenin says that some of her best friendships have come from playing with the club team. However, struggles do ensue for the team since they do not receive the same funding as varsity teams.

“Because we’re not a varsity team, they don’t fund our flights,” Clendenin said. “They don’t fund our travel. We get a certain amount of money per year. Up until now we haven’t spent any of it, we’re saving it until the end of the year.”

This year the team will be facing a similar fundraising task with their trip to California. Two years ago for their last trip, the team had over one semester to fundraise for the cross-country journey. This time they have two weeks to raise nearly $20,000 dollars to support the airfare, hotel and equipment transportation expenses to reach their match against Tulane.

That mission includes annual donations from family and friends alongside fundraising events at local restaurants. While the team has seen national success in recent years, they have yet to see a large fan base develop.

The team both with their fifteens squad and sevens squad host tournaments often at the Intramural Field on SU’s East Campus. Clendenin hopes that the recent national media attention both with the international rugby sevens circuit and at the Summer Olympic Games will bring greater attention to the sport.

“I think a lot of people are intimidated by rugby, what the stereotype of a rugby player is,” Clendenin said.

“[Everyone] watched the World Cup and was like ‘woah, this isn’t the violent aggressive sport that I thought it was. It’s actually pretty cool.’ It’s a great spot. I feel like there’s way more attention on it.”

She sees rugby as an intimidating sport at first, but she says that is is far from that on and off-the-field.

“If you want to be part of a group of girls that are competitive and want to win and also love each other and want to have a really good time together, I think that’s what I’ve gotten from it,” Clendenin said.

The close-knit group will have another chance at a national title this year. SU has two weeks to fund the entire trip in order to meet Tulane on-the-field in California.

While SU men’s lacrosse and women’s lacrosse are currently near the top of the national rankings in their respective sports, the women’s rugby team is right there with them alongside a chance at a national title game berth. If anyone is in search of a new sport or a new love, SU women’s rugby is here.

