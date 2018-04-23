Island Creamery coming to Salisbury

By CHASE GORSKI

News Editor

@cgorski12

Announced today, the homemade ice cream shop Island Creamery is coming to Salisbury.

The company announced via Facebook post that the new location will be on Dogwood Drive across from the Guerrieri Student Union. This will be just the third location for Island Creamery, which has been open since 1975 primarily on Chincoteague Island as well as in Berlin, Md.

The location was previously utilized by frozen yogurt store TCBY, until it was announced that they would be relocating to Route 13 directly next to Thirsty’s.

This addition to the Salisbury community continues the trend of frozen desert shops, joining the new TCBY location as well as South Pole Ice Cream Roll located in Sea Gull Square.

According to the post made on Facebook, the company hopes to be up and running by early June and is already welcoming applications for those interested in employment. The location puts Island Creamery directly next to the plaza that houses Hopper’s Tap House along with multiple other restaurants.

This story will continue to be updated by The Flyer.

FEATURED IMAGE: Island Creamery’s Virginia location. Source: TripAdvisor

