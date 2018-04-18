MLAX: Salisbury’s Tucker selected in 2018 MLL Draft

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: Tucker looks for the open pass downfield vs. CNU in their 2017 match-up. Hannah Wichrowski photo

Salisbury men’s lacrosse senior defenseman Kyle Tucker has shined on the field for the Sea Gulls these last three seasons as part of a back-to-back national title run. Now the Chester Springs, Pa.-native will be taking his talents to the professional level.

In Wednesday evening’s 2018 Major League Lacrosse (MLL) Draft, the Chesapeake Bayhawks selected Tucker with the 58th pick in the seventh round. The 2017 Division III Defenseman of the Year became the Bayhawks final selection in this year’s draft.

An all-American in each of the last two seasons, Tucker started as part of the Sea Gulls’ defense the last two seasons and currently in 2018. In his 60 career starts and 84 career appearances, the senior has accumulated 216 ground balls and 120 caused turnovers alongside four career points.

At the beginning of the 2018 season, Tucker also garnered many honors. The Downingtown East (Pa.) graduate was named as a preseason IMLCA all-American and a USILA Division III Player of the Year Finalist. Recently Tucker was also named a Tewaaraton Award finalist which annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States.

In the last two national title games, the defenseman recorded a combined six ground balls and two caused turnovers. Tucker becomes the 13th Sea Gull to be selected in an MLL Draft. He is the first Sea Gull selected since midfielder Ryan Clarke in 2013 (third round to Rochester Rattlers).

BREAKING: With our last pick, and the 58th overall, we have selected Kyle Tucker, D, @SalisburyU #MLLDraft — Chesapeake Bayhawks (@TheBayhawks) April 19, 2018

This is an ongoing story and will be monitored and updated.

