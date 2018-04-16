John Krasinski shines in “A Quiet Place”

Picture from Collider

By EMILY BALL

Staff Writer

REVIEW- Most people know John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, the sardonic prankster from NBC’s hit comedy, “The Office.” While Krasinski has certainly taken on a number of gigs, such as directing 2016’s “The Hollars,” it seemed nothing had quite soared for him since the end of his famous run as Jim.

That is, until “A Quiet Place” came around and it may have revolutionized horror writing.

It is both written and directed by Krasinski, following a family of survivors in a post-apocalyptic future where aliens consume anything that makes significant noise.

Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, also stars as his wife in the film. The two have great chemistry and their marriage is portrayed as one of complete trust throughout the movie, which makes for some very touching moments.

The child actors, particularly deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as Regan, are some of the finest since “Stranger Things.” When the situation calls for the children to be afraid they really are afraid, and then some.

However, the most impressive aspect in this film is the lack of dialogue. There are two, possibly three scenes in total where characters are safe enough to speak. Most of the film is conveyed strictly through sign language and the expressions of the characters.

There are two scenes where Krasinski and Blunt particularly shine. These moments are intense, emotional and most importantly, unexpected in a horror movie.

The premise of the film is interesting for they live in a world where sound equals death similar to “I Am Legend” but the audience receives no background on the aliens in this movie.

Thankfully, the enemy in this movie is not the aliens, but rather, the sound. When viewing the movie, most people will not want more aliens, but for the family to survive.

What makes this horror movie unique is the family dynamic. We are scared for them because we care for them so much. Krasinski’s dedication to his family truly pulls at the heartstrings. In fact, it yanks, pulls and rips.

“Who are we if we cannot protect them?” Blunt’s character remarks in the film.

That is where the film truly shines. It does not focus on the jump scares that so many horror movie do, but rather what can result from the jump scares and that is the death of beloved family members.

“A Quiet Place” is a surprise on so many levels. What appears to be a simple horror movie played on the guy from “The Office” becomes an allegory for the strength a family shares in times of distress.

Krasinski’s horror film should be studied, framed and theorized for years to come. There is nothing ordinary about this character-driven survival film, centered around a family who loves each other too dearly.

The scariest part of it all is how quiet the theater will be, when even the audience is afraid to make a sound.

The Flyer gives “A Quiet Place” a 9 out of 10.

