Under the Feathers: SU Softball’s Kristen Yanarella

Featured photo: SU first baseman Kristen Yanarella awaits on-base alongside SU Head Coach Margie Knight. March 3. Emma Reider photo

Playing the last four seasons in a maroon and gold uniform, SU softball first baseman Kristen Yanarella is a familiar face in the SU diamond. The Beacon, N.Y. has played more and more games each season as her career has gone on.

As a junior, the 2017 season allowed Yanarella to excel at the plate, posting a .316 batting average alongside 37 hits and 15 runs-batted-in. The Sea Gull first baseman only committed three errors at her position too, posting a .990 fielding percentage.

Now in 2018, Yanarella may end up producing her best season at the plate as a senior. 26 games into the season, she has a .388 batting average with a .419 on-base percentage. Her 22 RBI’s are also her most in a collegiate season already.

At 31 hits currently, the Sea Gull is only six away from tying her hit total from 2017. Off-the-field, Yanarella excels in the classroom, named multiple times to the conference all-academic team.

Fresh off a double-header sweep of Wesley College on Sunday, Yanarella sits down with The Flyer for this edition of ‘Under the Feathers’ to talk about a variety of topics as she continues through her senior campaign. The Sea Gulls are currently 16-10 (3-3 CAC) and sit forth in the Capital Athletic Conference.

What are your majors/minors and career aspirations?

“I am an Exercise Science major, I’ll be continuing my schooling at Stony Brook University by going to Physical Therapy school.”

What made you want to play at and come to Salisbury?

“My initial draw to Salisbury was being a-part of a very competitive team that would make it to the NCAA tournament.”

What has been your favorite moment as part of SU softball while here at Salisbury, and why?

“My favorite moment at Salisbury would be winning the CAC tournament my Sophomore year.”

What do you enjoy the most about your position on the field, and why?

“I love playing first base because it gives me the opportunity to be involved in almost all infield plays.”

Looking back on your time here at SU, what will you take away from it as a student-athlete once you graduate?

“There are so many things I have learned from my time at SU, the biggest take away will be family atmosphere. Past and present teammates are my family and I love that no matter where I go I’ll always be able to have that family.”

What is your favorite part of Salisbury University Athletics or your team-environment here at SU?

“My favorite part of my team environment is how everyone buys in to game-day rituals. We all have quirky and specific game day routines that are essential to game day.”

What do you feel that you have learned about from SU Head Coach Margie Knight the most over your time at SU?

“The most important thing I have learned from coach is her passion for the game. Every day we step on the field you know there’s nowhere else she would rather be and it’s very inspiring.”

What are your hobbies and interests off the field?

“Off the field, I foster two adorable chubby cats with my roommate and teammate LeAnne Collins. I also enjoying weightlifting and spending time with my friends and family.”

Where is your favorite place to go for a meal or snack on or off-campus? Favorite food?

“My favorite post game meal is going to Texas Roadhouse, who could turn down those rolls?”

What music do you listen to in order to get ready for game-time, or what do you like to generally listen to?

“I like to listen to rap as my pregame music. It really gets me hyped up to play.”

