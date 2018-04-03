Honors College sponsors egg hunt for locals

By HALEY DICK

Gull Life Editor

The Honors College hosted a community Easter egg hunt Saturday on Holloway Hall lawn after the city of Salisbury passed on the tradition for a change in scenery.

The event was organized by the Honors Student Association and was entirely student run. Approximately 60 volunteers included not only Honors students, but also Greek life representatives and a few clubs who provided activity tables for the families in attendance.

“We started planning at the end of last semester,” HSA member Bailey Didriksen said. “We met with the person who planned it last year to ask them a lot of questions about logistics and stuff, and this semester every HSA meeting we had we had an Easter committee meeting right after it.”

University Police sent out a traffic advisory notice prior to the event, stating that up to 2,000 families and children were expected to flock to SU for the event, advising students to drive with caution and avoid parking in certain lots.

“This was about the turnout we were expecting,” HSA President Austin Dabbs said. “It actually might be a little higher than we expected. It’s a great turn out.”

Kids from ages zero to 12 scurried across the lawn at their assigned times in hopes of collecting as many eggs as possible. There were egg hunts for different age groups spaced out, as well as a separate egg hunt for special needs children.

“This is like the Black Friday for little kids,” Theta Chi volunteer Jordan McClung said. “It’s funny.”

Recycling bins were stationed behind the registration tables for children to discard their eggs into after taking out the candy hidden inside. Various activities such as face painting and science experiments were provided in addition to the egg hunt.

The local fire department was also present for families to take pictures and see inside a real firetruck. The Easter bunny did not make an appearance at the event.

SU psychology professor Dr. Rachel Steele attended the event with her four-year-old son. Steele has never been to an egg hunt in the area before as she just recently moved here.

“It was good that it was staggered so parents could go other places,” Steele said. “[Her son] enjoyed the face painting/hand painting.”

Steele said she would consider coming out to the egg again in future years.

The event was scheduled to last for four hours, but concluded after about two hours once all the eggs were collected.

Featured image by Haley Dick.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

