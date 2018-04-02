Under the Feathers: SU Baseball’s Connor Reeves

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Transferring in from Harford Community College, senior right-hand pitcher Connor Reeves is exceling on the mound in his third year with the Salisbury University baseball team. The Bel Air, Md. native has the second-lowest ERA (1.81) among Sea Gull pitchers with at least three innings pitched.

At just over 49 innings pitched this season, he is already nearing his career-high of 62 from last season. His current ERA mark is also by far the best of his career, down about 2.5 runs from 2017.

It was just two seasons ago that Reeves only saw 31.2 innings of work, posting a 7.96 ERA in 11 appearances. He has made strides to improve in the rotation over his collegiate career.

For Salisbury to rise back to the top of the CAC in 2018, Reeves is a key asset along the way. As the Sea Gulls have dealt with injuries along the way at the plate, the pitching staff will be relied on heavily to gather outs and keep runs off the scoreboard.

The John Carroll (Md.) graduate went ‘under the feathers’ this past week to talk about his journey into his senior year in the maroon and gold. Salisbury is currently 14-7 overall and 2-2 in the CAC.

What are your majors/minors and career aspirations?

“My major is Communications with a minor in Marketing and Management.”

What made you want to pitch at and come to Salisbury?

“The success of the program throughout the years has always appealed to me. It’s hard to pass up on the possibility to go win a World Series and compete year after year. I love the area and being close to home is great as well.”

What has been your favorite moment as part of SU baseball while here at Salisbury, and why?

“Favorite moment is winning the CAC back-to-back years. It was a surreal feeling and looking forward to working towards another.”

What do you enjoy about your pitching, and why?

“Being able to compete out there and give my team the best chance to win ball games. Also, being able to dictate the flow of the game is a great feeling.”

Looking back on your time here at SU, what will you take away from it as a student-athlete once you graduate?

“Being a part of such a competitive team. Learning different time management skills as well as leadership skills.”

What is your favorite part of Salisbury University Athletics or your team-environment here at SU?

“With Salisbury known as being such a strong athletic school, I’m lucky to be a part of such a great program with historic success and the high standards that come along with it.”

What have you learned from Coach Brohawn in terms of his pitching experience?

“His past has helped us learn new ways to deal with adversity on the mound. With his high level of play, he knows what it’s like to be in pressure situations and how to cope with them. His experience is unparalleled.”

What is your favorite part of campus life at Salisbury, and why?

“Just getting to spend time with the team. Whether in the locker room or around campus it’s always nice to have that bond off the field.”

What are your hobbies and interests off the field?

“I like to spend my time outdoors. I tend to golf and fish in my free time.”

Where is your favorite place to go for a meal or snack on or off-campus? Favorite food?

“My favorite restaurant around town is Specific Gravity. It’s a nice place to hang out with great food as well. Favorite food are wings.”

What music do you listen to in order to get ready for game-time, or what do you like to generally listen to?

“I like to stay relaxed before games so generally I just listen to country or rock and roll.”

