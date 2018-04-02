Teaching mental toughness, Brohawn hits 100 career wins

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Featured photo: Coach Brohawn presents an award to former Sea Gull Pete Grasso vs. Cortland St. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo

It was July of 2014 when SU baseball Head Coach Troy Brohawn discovered that he would take over the reins of one of the top programs in NCAA Division III Baseball.

That perch was his first collegiate head coaching job, but also came in the shadow of former greatness as 14-year former head coach Doug Fleetwood departed his long-time position.

Alongside his long-time assistant coach Ron Siers, Fleetwood led the Sea Gulls to the NCAA Tournament in every season under his leadership including 10 conference championships and four NCAA World Series appearances.

“The bar is set high throughout the athletics programs with men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, field hockey, you name it,” Brohawn said. “The coaches set the bar high. As a new coach coming in here, I had to follow Coach Fleetwood.”

In his fourth season leading the Sea Gulls, Brohawn has immediately found similar success, notching his 100th career victory against Manhattanville on March 11. Paired with a 2015 NCAA World Series appearance and two conference championships, Salisbury is on the right track.

Brohawn tracks that quick success back to his time when he returned to the Eastern Shore. The University of Nebraska all-American pitcher received a call from Fleetwood back in 2006 with the opportunity to coach the pitching staff at SU.

“I didn’t really know what Salisbury Baseball was all about,” Brohawn said. “I lived 40 minutes away and I didn’t know one percent about Salisbury Baseball. I thought I was going to come over here and it was going to be a club sport.”

Upon his visit, Brohawn was impressed by the Salisbury program. He spent four seasons as the SU pitching coach, aiding the Sea Gulls staff in tallying below three-run ERA’s in several seasons.

The Eastern Shore native says that he learned from the organizational style of Fleetwood, alongside developing his own coaching personality. While their success is similar, Brohawn notes different coaching techniques.

“He’s a very intense coach, so attention to detail is extremely important,” Brohawn said. “My coaching demeaner is a bit different. I’m a very even-keel guy.”

“I try not to get too high or too low and hopefully my guys can learn from that, and when the situation gets tough, they can feel more comfortable in those situations.”

Salisbury fans see that calm approach out on the diamond at each game. Brohawn embraces it, saying that his stoic approach remained through a tumultuous bottom of the ninth against Wesley College last week as SU notched a walk-off win.

One thing Brohawn says he had to learn on his own was delegation, sharing the load with his coaching staff in order to succeed.

“I think when I first took this job I wanted my finger prints on everything,” Brohawn said. “I had a hard time letting my assistant coaches and [graduate assistant] put the sub-orders together.”

A big key for the new collegiate head coach to succeed was developing trust in the circle around him in order to continue the traditions the program had established in the past. Now still with the guidance of Siers on the staff, the program has excelled.

From his playing days at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School to Sea Gull Baseball, Brohawn’s face is a familiar one to Eastern Shore diamonds. He led his alma mater Vikings to a 2013 state championship during a five-year stint as head coach.

“It was very important for me to give back. I’ve always been a community guy at Cambridge whether it be Little League on up to high school,” Brohawn said.

Baseball is a game that gave back to him too with a World Series ring. In a 12-year professional career, Brohawn spent three seasons in the majors making 82 appearances. One of those opportunities came for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2001 World Series.

The professional career taught Brohawn many things, but he immediately points to mental toughness and acuity

“I talk about it. I preach to it. I think that is the toughest thing to teach,” Brohawn said. “In my opinion, you either have it or you don’t. It’s tough to teach someone who hasn’t been in tough situations or who hasn’t experienced failure.”

For Brohawn, that toughness is a big part of success in baseball. Adversity comes in each game, every inning and with each pitch.

In The Flyer’s ‘Under the Feathers’ interview with SU starting pitcher Connor Reeves, Reeves says from Brohawn he has learned the most about the mental game and applying it to success on the diamond.

As someone who has coached at both the high school and collegiate level, the head Sea Gull sees the jump that needs to come in mental demeanor from the players that come into camp.

“They get in here and now all of a sudden they’re playing with guys just as good as they are if not better,” Brohawn said. “They experience failure and some of them run and hide in a cave. The other ones put another step forward and say, ‘I can handle this.’

In a program that is constantly in the national picture, that mental toughness can come in useful now and in the future. The NCAA Tournament has become synonymous with Salisbury baseball

“Every time you go out there, you basically have a bull’s eye on your back because of the traditions here. It takes a certain student-athlete to handle that type of pressure,” Brohawn said.

The coaches that began that legacy came before Brohawn, and he points to them as the key to the success Salisbury baseball has had.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker says that he sees no difference between what Division I athletes do in their day-to-day compared to the SU student-athletes. Despite no athletic scholarships in the picture, he believes the effort and time put in is even on the scoreboard.

“In my opinion, what Coach Fleetwood and Coach Siers did prior to get this established is amazing. It really is amazing,” Brohawn said.

