ABC’s new “American Idol” is not new enough

Image from Vulture.

BY CHARLIE FERN

Staff Writer

OPINION- Less than two years after it ended its fifteen-season run on Fox, the popular singing competition “American Idol” has returned on ABC and despite a new panel of judges, the reboot does not provide a fresh take on the veteran series.

The premiere episode focused on the nationwide auditions that are conducted to determine contestants for the next round of auditions. The infamous bad singers who were present during the first few years of the Fox run are not present at all. While the bad auditions were mean-spirited, they were often hilarious thanks to Simon Cowell and are missed in this revival.

The premiere mostly focused on teenagers trying out for the competition. While some were undeniably talented, most were average and only good enough for their high school talent show. These kids are not ready for the big leagues, but many of them advanced to the next round anyway.

Emotional backstories were presented for several of the contestants. These tales only come off as pandering at this point. Similar stories have been told on “Idol” and similar shows like “The Voice” for years. There was at least a balance between the emotional and humorous aspects of the auditions during the first few seasons.

The new judges get the job done. Pop star Katy Perry is the most direct of the panel and has the most distinctive personality. This makes her the most interesting judge to watch. Legendary singer Lionel Richie’s years of industry experience do give credence to his words. He also is honest when he needs to be. Country super star Luke Bryan is the nicest judge of the three, but is also the most boring.

These judges are better at giving constructive feedback than the original “Idol” panel. However, the same thing can be said about the final panel on Fox. This new panel may be helpful to the contestants, but they are not especially entertaining. Simon and Paula may not have been particularly helpful, but they were rarely boring.

Ryan Seacrest returns as the show’s host. He does not have much to do during the auditions. The most important part of his job comes during the live shows. He will likely stick to the same routine that worked for fifteen seasons. This is not a problem, as he has always done what a host needs to do.

The running time of the show feels too long. There were multiple auditions that could have been cut from the premiere to make a tighter show. This would shine a spotlight on the best the show has to offer instead of the boring contestants

The new “American Idol” does not feel necessary, especially since the series was only off the air for a couple of years. However, it should bring decent ratings and social media buzz for ABC.

This revival does what it needs to, but one could do better by heading to YouTube and watching videos from the show’s glory days. It is the viewer’s choice whether they want to watch Kelly Clarkson or William Hung.

The Flyer gives the new “American Idol” a 5 out of 10.

