Time to put more spring into the step

Image by Melissa Reese

By MELISSA REESE

Staff Writer

Spring is a time of growth and renewal. When people see the first buds of spring,they feel a swell of hope and rightfully so.

Many people feel less cheerful during the bitter cold of the winter months. The skies often look dismal and shrouded in darkness, the trees are barren, and people have to bundle up in many layers of clothing only to be colder when the wind chill arrives.

The first blooms of spring are signs that the darkness is lifting and that there is much to look forward to and hope for. The winter air has a brisk chill that often makes it difficult to get out of bed and brave the day. By the peak of springtime, the air feels much more comfortable and even natural.

According to Mental Health America, “The reduced level of sunlight in the fall and winter months may affect an individual’s serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood.” Symptoms of seasonal effective disorder include depression, anxiety, mood changes, difficulty sleeping or staying awake, lethargy, poor eating habits, and irritability.

According to Mental Health America, the lack of sunlight causes seasonal affective disorder in five percent of the U.S. population. The main age of onset is twenty to thirty years of age, making college students more susceptible to this condition.

Mental Health America links the sleep hormone melatonin, which is secreted by the pineal gland in the brain, to seasonal affective disorder. This hormone is produced at increased levels in the dark, and it affects people’s moods.

Sunlight helps the body to produce more serotonin and reduces the production of the sleep hormone melatonin. Serotonin deficiency is the leading cause of the mental illnesses depression and anxiety.

Seasonal affective disorder is much less common in the spring and summer. The sunlight is proven to make people feel happier and less susceptible to the “winter blues.”

According to Today, walking in nature is an effective method of combating depression especially for elderly people. It is important to one’s mental health and well-being to walk outside and seek the warmth of the sun.

Physical activity, especially aerobic exercise, can boost the brain’s serotonin levels and keep those levels elevated even hours after your workout. Warmer weather means more people jogging outside. With the warmer weather and the scent of freshly mown grass, folks can feel a revitalization of energy.

During this time of year, weather does not have the sharp cutting edge of winter nor does it have the sweltering heat that can cause one to feel fatigued.

Audrey Hepburn said, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” That is the true meaning of planting a garden full of beautiful, vibrant flowers. Planting a garden is all about having hope for a brighter future. Gardening can also be a useful tool for coping with the stress and anxiety of the present.

The warmth of the sunlight can wash over people and slowly melt troubles away as they enjoy memorable moments with friends and family in a true celebration of life. Peace will find people out by the fresh flowers and the trees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

