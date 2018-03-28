Why you should not clone your dogs

Image from ABC News.

Singer Barbra Streisand recently made headlines for revealing that two of her dogs were clones of her deceased dog Samantha. This news led to widespread criticism of Streisand. The singer has the resources to clone her pet. That does not mean others should follow her even if they have the resources.

Streisand cloned her dog Samantha by having DNA extracted from the dog’s mouth and stomach before it died. The cells were sent to a company called ViaGen Pets in Texas. The cloning of a dog costs around fifty-thousand dollars.

The entertainer defended herself by explaining that she had had her dog Samantha for fourteen years. She also added that she adopted a rescue dog before cloning Samantha. Streisand admitted that the two clones had different personalities than Samantha.

According to investigative reporter John Wostendiak, the first effort to clone a dog occurred after Dolly the sheep made headlines. University of Phoenix founder John Sperling attempted to receive funding from Texas A&M to clone his girlfriend’s dog. The dog was eventually cloned in South Korea due to limitations in the United States.

Cloning is not just problematic for the obvious moral reasons. The creation of a clone involves multiple dogs. The creation the first cloned canine involved extraction of eggs from 115 dogs, while over 120 dogs served as surrogates. Many of these eggs ended up being aborted.

It is simply not fair to have dogs go through such a process. Dogs are intended to be pets, not science experiments. The idea of it all is especially absurd considering that the clone will likely not have the same personality as the original dog.

Cloning is especially ridiculous considering how many dogs are without a home. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter a U.S. shelter annually. In addition, about 670,000 dogs in shelters are euthanized each year.

With so many pets available for adoption, cloning should not be a consideration. Of course people miss their original dogs, but there are millions of other dogs waiting for a good home. Even Streisand is not averse to adopting rescue dogs.

Streisand wrote in the New York Times that she is reminded of Samantha when she sees the faces of the clones, which makes her smile. The singer could be reminded of Samantha by simply hanging up a picture of the dog in her home.

John Wostendiak claimed that Barbra Streisand likely cloned her dog for herself and not the dog. The veteran singer and actress seems desperate to keep her name in the limelight.

She could have recorded another album or acted in a film or play instead of something so controversial. Instead, she chose to partake in an incredibly selfish act and make it news.

Losing a pet is undoubtedly hard. One can still forge a bond with a new pet and create countless happy memories. That should be the route of action regardless of your financial assets.

