Kessler’s Corners: Baltimore Orioles Season Preview

By DREW KESSLER

Sports Reporter

@DrewKessler1

Featured photo: Orioles manager Buck Showhalter meets with his infield during spring training. John Minchillo for Associated Press

After the loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 1, the 2017 Baltimore Orioles campaign ended as a disappointing one, finishing 75-87 overall and in last place in the A.L. East. It was the worst record for the Orioles since 2011 as just the second finish below .500 under manager Buck Showhalter.

Pitching

With a team ERA of 4.97, the pitching staff might be the central issue in that record. Marked as the top starter, rookie Dylan Bundy finished with just a 4.24 ERA, not ideal for an ace. Anticipating a breakout season, talented right-hander Kevin Gausman disappointed with another up-and-down season, finishing with a 4.68 ERA.

The names Wade Miley and Ubaldo Jimenez bring painful thoughts to all O’s fans. Thankfully both are no longer on the team and hopefully will never pitch again in an Oriole’s uniform again. At more than 100 pitches from too many walks, Miley could never got past five innings in a start. He finished the season with 5.61 ERA.

With just a 6.81 ERA last season, Jimenez is marked as one of the worst signings in franchise history, the infamous four-year $48 million deal. Finally, injury-plagued Chris Tillman could not help the starting rotation with a 7.84 ERA.

At the trade deadline, Orioles General Manager Dan Duquette’s big solution to the pitching woes was the Phillies’ Jeremy Hellickson. Yeah, that really did not work out. Thankfully, he only signed on a one-year deal.

However, the other deadline deal in Tim Beckham should help the Orioles infield throughout the next couple of seasons at the least. The former Tampa Bay first overall pick showed his capability, taking his place at the top of the batting order.

The offseason ramped up a few days into spring training when the Orioles acquired Andrew Cashner (two-year $16 million with third year option). The former Texas Ranger tallied a 3.40 ERA last season, eighth-best in the American League. His sinker ball is a perfect fit for Camden Yards as a hitter ball park alongside a top defensive infield.

As the third-best pitcher available, right-hander Alex Cobb (four-year $57 million deal) is the Orioles’ largest free agent pitching signing ever. This is the ace pitcher that the Orioles have sought for so many years. Now let’s just hope that this deal will work out better than the Ubaldo Jimenez mess.

Cobb is a perfect fit, having pitched his entire career in the AL East with the Rays. He had a top-10 AL ERA last season at 3.66. His career numbers against the AL East feature 21 wins and a 3.08 ERA.

With young talent and proven experience, the rotation is significantly improved. Thursday’s Opening Day starter is Bundy. He will be followed by Gausman, Cashner and Tillman. Still getting his work in the minors until April 9, Cobb will not be on the opening day roster.

Despite Zach Britton’s injury, the Orioles bullpen will be relied on again. Brad Brach will most likely take over the closer role until Britton returns. Mychal Givens, Darren O’Day, Richard Bleier and Miguel Castro all return from last season.

Two Rule 5 draft players join the fray in crafty lefty Nester Cortes Jr. and middle relief pitcher Pedro Araujo. Araujo looked solid in spring training, and Cotes has good off-speed pitches as more of a long relief pitcher.

At the Plate

A majority of Orioles return on the offensive side. The infield will look the same except for one switch. Machado will now be playing shortstop, as Beckham shifts to third base. Jonathan Schoop and Chris Davis return to the right side of the diamond.

In left field, Trey Mancini has big expectations after a tremendous rookie campaign. Familiar face Adam Jones is in center field alongside new addition Colby Rasmus in right.

Rasmus only played in 37 games last season because of injuries and a break in his career. If healthy, Rasmus brings another powerful bat with around 25 home runs a season, despite a low batting average and a lot of strikeouts (mirroring Chris Davis).

The catching battle is between starter Caleb Joseph and Orioles top prospect Chance Sisco. This will be the first season where Joseph is the primary catcher on the team, but Sisco can really hit. If he can call good games behind the plate, expect Sisco to be the starting catcher by the end of the season.

Three players need to pick up the slack from last season’s disappointment for the Orioles to make a legitimate shot at making the playoffs and a deep run. Machado needs to play like an all -star player this season and get his average closer to the .300 mark.

Mark Trumbo needs to hit for more power this season, only recording 23 home runs last season with a .234 batting average. This season he starts on the disabled list alongside his $37.5 million for 47 home runs two years ago.

The third player is strikeout machine Davis, who’s falling batting average is the main concern. Since getting his huge seven-year deal two years ago he has not hit above a .221 average. If Davis can at least get his batting average up to the .250 mark and hit above 35 home runs, it would make the Orioles lineup much more potent.

Drew’s Projected Opening Day Lineup (2017 batting stats):

1B, Chris Davis- .215 average, 26 HR, 61 RBI SS, Manny Machado- .259 average, 33 HR, 95 RBI 2B, Jonathan Schoop- .293 average, 32 HR, 105 RBI CF, Adam Jones- .285 average, 26 HR, 73 RBI LF, Trey Mancini- .293 average, 24 HR, 78 RBI RF Colby Rasmus- .281 average ,9 HR, 23 RBI 3B, Tim Beckham- .306 average, 10 HR, 26 RBI DH, Chance Sisco- .333 average, 2 HR, 4 RBI C, Caleb Joseph- .256 average, 8 HR, 28 RBI

Davis leads off since Showhalter has hinted at that during spring training. He likes having a guy at the top of the order that has a really good on-base percentage. Until Trumbo is off the DL, DH is a toss-up between Sisco, Pedro Alvarez, Danny Valencia and Anthony Santander.

There is a lot of excitement for the Orioles team this season. The improved starting rotation will determine how far they go. Baltimore still must face the toughest division in baseball with the improving Red Sox and Yankees.

With Machado, Jones, Showhalter and Duquette all on the last year of their respective contracts, there is a lot of uncertainty in the future. The organization is all in this season with a possible rebuild on the horizon.

Season Prediction: 88-74, third in AL East; claim second Wild Card spot

