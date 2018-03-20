2018 SU College Life Tournament: Second Round

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

This week tears fall as brackets are busted. However, hopes live on as fans have the power in The Flyer’s Salisbury University College Life Tournament. The tournament entered the second round Tuesday and Wednesday.

The winners of the second round match-ups will enter the Sweet 16 to fight for a spot in the Elite Eight. Starting with 64, the tournament is now down to 32 phrases and places.

Here is the current bracket as of Tuesday mid-afternoon:

Currently, polls are up on The Flyer’s Twitter (@suflyer) and Instagram story (@salisburyflyer) for both the Quinn and Seidel regions. Having completed yesterday, the results from the Dudley-Eshbach and Guerrieri Regions are posted. Multiple upsets did occur.

Second round voting will continue in the Quinn and Seidel Regions through Wednesday night.

Overall, the Final Four teams from the tournament two years ago still forge on: No. 1 Summer Break (Champion), No. 1 Cook Out and No. 12 Bury Snapchat Filters. No. 13 Gulls’ Nest never entered the tournament.

Here is the current state of the polls. Vote now on Instagram and Twitter!

Dudley-Eshbach Region (FINAL)

No. 1 Summer Break – 79 votes; No. 8 TETC – 10 votes

No. 5 Dunkin’ Donuts – 49 votes; No. 13 Bury Snapchat Filters – 41 votes

No. 3 Rise Up – 32 votes; No. 6 Ocean City – 60 votes

No. 2 Brew River – 53 votes; No. 10 Commons – 38 votes

Guerrieri Region (FINAL)

No. 1 Walmart – 45 votes; No. 8 Downtown Salisbury – 49 votes

No. 4 Sammy the Sea Gull – 69 votes; No. 5 Intramural Sports – 21 votes

No. 3 House Parties – 66 votes; No. 6 Maggs PAC – 31 votes

No. 7 Hopper’s/1400 South – 54 votes; No. 2 Chipotle – 44 votes

Quinn Region (ending Wednesday night)

No. 1 Cook Out – 45 votes; No. 8 Hungry Minds – 11 votes

No. 5 Student Clubs – 22 votes; No. 4 Saferide – 32 votes

No. 3 Academic Commons – 41 votes; No. 6 Cool Beans – 15 votes

No. 7 Auntie Anne’s – 27 votes; No. 2 Cheers – 31 votes

Seidel Region (ending Wednesday night)

No. 1 Chick-fil-a – 57 votes; No. 8 Greek Life – two votes

No. 5 Student Media – 12 votes; No. 4 Sea Gull Stadium – 41 votes

No. 3 SU Athletics – 26 votes; No. 6 Squirrels – 34 votes

No. 7 Perdue Hall – 12 votes, No. 2 Spring Break – 45 votes

If someone is interested in filling out their own bracket, download it from the link below in order to join in on the fun:

2018 Salisbury College Life Bracket.pdf

