Students comment on Gullfest 2018

By HALEY DICK

Gull Life Editor

Spring semester at Salisbury University signals the coming of the annual Gullfest concert sponsored by the Student Organization for Activity Planning (SOAP).

Last year’s concert featured headliner D.R.A.M., as well as performances by pop singer Niykee Heaton and funk-pop group Ripe. As previously stated in the Gullfest 2017 Recap, SOAP had a limit of 3,000 tickets, but only 550 were sold.

Sophomore Justin Bussard attended last year’s show and liked the price of the ticket, but not necessarily the artists.

“Neither of the artists last year were big time artists,” Bussard said. “Until they were announced, I had personally never heard of them before.”

SOAP’s goal last year was to make Gullfest a more enjoyable event overall that had other aspects to offer than the performances themselves. Students could purchase food and clothing from vendors and outdoor games were available for friendly competition.

Sophomore Madison Baber favored Jason Derulo, the headliner from Gullfest 2016, over the artists from last year’s show because of the familiarity of the songs, but nonetheless enjoyed the supplemental activities SOAP provided.

“That being said, I really enjoyed the atmosphere of Gullfest this year, with it being outside and the fun new experience of body art,” Baber said.

This year students are hoping to see a change in the patterns of Gullfests past.

Sophomore Margaret Rew has never attended Gullfest before, but would prefer to see a country artist perform over the typical pop and hip-hop artists present in years prior.

“I didn’t go last year because I didn’t like the performer, and it just didn’t seem like an event I would be interested in,” Rew said. “I also think it was on a Sunday, which is when I do homework.”

The genre seemed to be a common top of concern among the students interviewed. While well intentioned, students clearly aren’t responding as well as anticipated, which can be seen in the lack of ticket sales from last year’s show.

“I would like to see trap rap and bluegrass performances at Gullfest this year,” Senior Valerie Petsche said. “I hope to have a lot of fun dancing and singing to songs that my friends and I are familiar with at this year’s Gullfest.”

Other students are not as concerned with the genre chosen, but that the artists are ones that students are aware of and can easily get hyped up about.

Bussard suggested SOAP take a poll to see what students want to hear rather than picking the artist on their own so students might be more inclined to attend.

“If there were bigger name artists then I don’t think the genre really matters,” Bussard said.

The Gullfest 2018 artists will be announced April 6 as the concert approaches in early May.

Featured image of Ripe kicking off Gullfest 2017 taken by Franny Clark.

