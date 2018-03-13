Blackwell’s Fate

Image by Drew Lacouture

After the opening of the Guerrieri Academic Commons in Fall 2016, Blackwell Hall has been rendered obsolete besides being an advising building. However, it can be something much more than this.

Many students remember performing late night homework sessions during their freshman and sophomore year, always remembering to dress in layers because Blackwell would either feel like the Artic or the Sahara, no in-between.

However with GAC now providing seating for hundreds of students at a time rather than half that number, parking is now student’s largest problem with accessibility to their studies.

Salisbury University is forcing any student who has lived on campus for six or more semesters and/or has ninety or more credits at the end of the Spring 2018 semester to move off campus. This leaves many juniors and seniors with questionable housing.

Salisbury is allowing students to write petitions to Housing, advocating for them to stay on campus, but it is mostly based on financial aid and whether one have an approved accommodation by the Disability Resource Center.

There is a large chunk of students who do not fit into either category, who are now left to find housing in such a short window of time. In the long-run this means more people will be driving to campus, and regardless of how many green parking passes are distributed, parking in certain areas will become even more of a war-zone.

Other than promoting off-campus housing fairs, The University is doing just about nothing to accommodate for this.

Blackwell could be knocked down and turned into a parking lot to offset this shift in student housing. The act would address a direct need of students for no one should have to leave 45 minutes early for class in the hope of getting a spot.

Another suggestion leans more to an overlooked epidemic on college campuses and that is food insecurity. Blackwell could be used to assist in this issue.

People who go through food insecurity lack access to affordable and nutritious food. Plenty of students only attend certain events when they see “Free Food” on advertisements, and it is not just about gluttony. They often times have no idea where their next meal is coming from.

Food insecurity is so normalized on college campuses that it is often joked about through memes online.

According to a study conducted by Students Against Hunger, twenty percent of students at four-year colleges qualified as having very low food security. Also, thirty two percent of students said that food insecurity had an impact on their education.

Fifty percent of students said they did not buy a required textbook for class, and fifty three percent said they skipped a class.

Administrators often claim that those with meal plans could not possibly deal with food insecurity, but that is not the case. The same study shows that 43 percent of students with a meal plan still have food insecurity.

Food pantries have been successfully implemented in other University of Maryland System schools, including Towson and University of Maryland, College Park. It would be great for Salisbury to follow suit.

College students should be concerned over making the best out of their university experience, not scavenging for their next meal, or even a parking spot. Blackwell or the space of Blackwell can be put to good use and not just a waste of space.

