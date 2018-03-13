Alpha Sigma Tau raises more than $14,000 for Habitat for Humanity

By CAROLINE STREETT

Staff Writer

Alpha Sigma Tau’s Mock Rock fundraiser was considered a success this year, with a sold-out auditorium, 15 performances and a total of $14,483 raised for Habitat for Humanity.

“That $14,000 that everyone raised – that’s gonna pay for the roof, HVAC, and probably dry-wall, which is so much for a family, that is huge” Executive Director of Wicomico County’s Habitat for Humanity Molly Hilligoss said.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds and repairs houses all over the world through the aid of volunteer labor and donations. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

“This is the most money we’ve ever made and this is my first year planning it and I am so proud,”AST’s director of fundraising Kacie Cassar said. “It’s amazing to see all the participating teams fundraising the way they did, they were our biggest asset and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The event consists of a lip-sync dance battle in which organizations choreograph a dance, as well as raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

Organizations from Greek Life included Alpha Sigma Tau, Sigma Tau Gama, Zeta Tau Alpha, Alpha Sigma Phi, Kappa Alpha Psi, Delta Gamma, Phi Mu, Pi Lambda Phi, Sigma Pi and Sigma Phi Epsilon as well as non-Greek Life organizations such as Girls On Top and men’s rugby.

The show took a brief intermission and Salisbury’s dance team, Poms, entertained the crowd with a halftime show.

This year’s event was themed “throwback to middle school,” and performances included a series of mashups with classics from “Crank That”, by Soulja Boy, to Justin Bieber’s “One Less Lonely Girl”, to the Jonas Brothers’ “Burnin’ Up” and all the classics in between.

Judges included Student Involvement and Leadership Director Tricia Garvey Smith, AST’s chapter advisory board member Alex Ashmen, SU alumna Hannah Getchel, AST President Julia Mann and Hilligoss.

After giving out a series of raffles, the MCs Addison Willey and Danielle Renaud announced the winners.

For the women, first place went to Delta Gamma, with Zeta Tau Alpha in second and Phi Mu in third. For the boys, Sigma Phi Epsilon came in first, with Sigma Tau Gama in second and Sigma Alpha Epsilon in third.

Freshman Mevie Henderson attended the event in support of her peers as well as for the Habitat for Humanity.

“I first find out about the event through my friend Natalie in AST, and I bought a ticket because I thought it would be fun to watch,” Henderson said. “I think it’s really awesome that all the organizations came out to raise money for habitat for humanity, and had fun while doing it.”

Hilligross has attended Mock Rock a total of three times and leaves each time with a positive impression.

“This exceeded my wildest expectations,” Hilligross said. “This is the third time I’ve been here, and I can’t even put into words the way that I feel right now. It is just so amazing that all these students can come together and raise so much money in just one week.”

Featured image of Alpha Sigma Tau captured by Lindsey Osten.

