By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: 2018 Salisbury College Life Tournament bracket. Chris Mackowiak image

As March Madness consumes the week with people of all ages completing their brackets prior to Thursday, The Flyer staff decided to bring back the Salisbury College Life Tournament from two years ago.

In the below bracket, 64 Salisbury University terms, icons and places mark the contest. Each day new polls will be placed on Twitter and Facebook for a two-day period to decide what moves on to the next round.

If someone is interested in filling out their own bracket, download it from the link below in order to join in on the fun:

2018 Salisbury College Life Bracket.pdf

The regions are as follows: Dudley-Eshbach region (top-left); Quinn region (top-right); Seidel region (bottom-right); Guerreri region (bottom-left). Starting March 13, each region will have their first round match-ups put out as polls in a day-by-day basis.

In 2016, the final four came down to No. 1 Cook Out, No. 1 Summer Break, No. 12 Bury Snapchat Filters and the late No. 13 Gulls’ Nest. In a showdown of top-seeds in the championship, Summer Break took the crown as champion.

Currently, there is a play-in match-up going on for the eighth-seed in the Dudley-Eshbach region. TETC and Conway Hall are battling it out for supremacy. Vote now!

2018 Salisbury College Life Tournament: Dudley-Eshbach Region Play-In Game #gogulls — The Flyer (@suflyer) March 12, 2018

Keep a sharp eye on The Flyer social media pages for updated brackets and the polls during the next few weeks.

