MLAX: Gwin’s versatility and confidence key to early production

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU junior offensive middie Corey Gwin begins to drive in towards the cage vs. Montclair State last season. Feb. 18, 2017. Amy Wojtowicz photo

With the departure of three all-Americans from the attacking first line, Salisbury University men’s lacrosse returned a much different offense from the past two seasons. Replacing 310 points of production is no easy task for any team.

SU turned their heads to two seasoned midfielders this season to help spur that generally inexperienced offense. Alongside senior Garrett Reynolds, Berlin, Md.-native and junior Corey Gwin emerged suddenly into the spotlight.

“All off season we worked together because we knew this year was gonna be a big year for us. We were gonna have a young couple other guys,” Reynolds said.

Those young guys are mostly newer sophomores and transfers to the attacking group. Reynolds says that the first thing he sees in Gwin is his hard-work ethic on the field, which aids in tutoring the younger players on the squad.

“He leads by example. He’s not a big vocal guy, but his effort and his commitment is contagious in every way, all the time, whether it’s in practice or out of practice,” SU Head Coach Jim Berkman said.

His effort and commitment began through his early years including at Stephen Decatur High School (Md.) as a stand out player on the boys’ lacrosse team. Over Gwin’s Seahawks career, he put up 140 goals, including 38 goals and 10 assists in his senior year.

The 2015 Bayside South Player of the Year says that his time as a Seahawk prepared him for his current collegiate success.

“I think Decatur was kind of a ‘down to the nitty gritty’ kind of school, so we really got down and dirty. That kind of transfers over here,” Gwin said.

After being a part of the recent back-to-back Salisbury National Championships, Gwin now carries a torch as a key piece toward the coveted prize of a third consecutive title. That mission began with top-production on the field this season.

The junior currently sits second on SU in goals and assists in 2018, while leading the team in points. Already tallying over 50 percent of his 2017 points total, Gwin had his best performance in the third game of the season against Widener when he scored six times, earning a spot on the USILA Division III Team of the Week.

The early success has come with a change too. With the lack of depth on the attacking line this season, Berkman decided to shift Gwin up from offensive midfielder to attackman in order to generate production.

“He’s showing a little versatility this year. He’s got to play a little attack and then back into a midfielder, who knows. He’s showing he can score from both ways,” Berkman said.

Reynolds agrees that Gwin has adapted well to his unique hybrid role this season, utilizing his veteran experience.

That switch has allowed Gwin to move his powerful cannon even closer at times to the crease and cage, making darting runs on extra-man opportunities in order to score as he now is tied for the team lead in man-up goals. He tallied a few goals against Widener as the team utilized the ‘hidden ball trick.’

For Gwin, the production comes from a more mentally positive attitude.

“[I’m] playing with confidence, knowing the ropes from last year. I think confidence is a big key in it for me though,” Gwin said.

From two goals in just eleven appearances as a freshman, Gwin emerged last season, scoring 24 goals alongside 11 assists. He was a backbone to a talented starting line-up, learning at the time from fellow midfielders like Nate Blondino who totaled 134 points in 2017.

Now the challenge might be even larger this season for Salisbury to return to their recent glory. After a 3-0 start including wins over top-ODAC opponents in Lynchburg and Hampden-Sydney, the Sea Gulls dropped their next two games, both on the road at Gettysburg and at Ohio Wesleyan.

Despite the recent adversity, it is not something new to Gwin or the other Delmarva lacrosse players.

“It’s always cool seeing all the Eastern Shore rep,” Gwin said. “Growing up, you go everywhere and everyone would kind of look down on you for being Eastern Shore lacrosse players.”

The junior midfielder remembers many of his now teammates who he faced at high school. Those players now contribute on the field for the Sea Gulls including North Caroline (Md.) graduate Jeremiah LaClair, Easton (Md.) graduate Cory Berry, and now freshman and Cambridge-South Dorchester graduate Jarrett Bromwell, among others.

That Eastern Shore upbringing has developed a unique grit in the game of many of these players, including Gwin. His tough work ethic has been on display since he became part of the team.

“I remember seeing him when he came in,” Reynolds said. I was a sophomore. He was a freshman. He’s just always shooting, playing wall-ball. Great team player. His objective is always to win and do well.”

As now the older players on the offensive front, Gwin and Reynolds both acknowledge that they have become the sort of leaders of the group, but the offense will need a sharp effort from the entire group to contend for another national title.

A big part of that potential success for Gwin will be the support and chemistry with Reynolds on the field of play. The Havre de Grace, Md.-native had the most returning career goals on the team this season with 62.

Reynolds started off 2018 strong now, having tallied both s five-goal game and six-goal game within the first five. He has been key in igniting SU’s offense at times when it was stagnant this season.

“He plays real real hard,” Berkman said. “He works hard on his stick and his shooting. As you’ve seen over four years, he has a cannon too. He’s very accurate. He’s another guy that leads by example.”

The hope is that the two veteran midfielders’ success will draw opposing defenses to open things up for their teammates to succeed like sophomore attackman Josh Melton who has nine assists this season but no goals yet.

Stepping up this season too has been junior midfielder Zach Pompea who already has 13 points on the season with his elusive ability.

While Reynolds departs after this season, Gwin will be around for one more campaign after this one. For opposing defenses, the former Seahawk may just be getting started as the 2018 season rolls on.

The greatest weapon for Salisbury may not just be Gwin’s strong shot, but also his off-the-field practices that he teaches his teammates every day.

“For everyone else, it’s just great to see the success that he’s had this year because of all the hard work he does,” Reynolds said. “You can’t really teach work ethic.”

