Salisbury MBK 2017-18 season takeaways

Featured photo: SU meets at the bench during a timeout in the CAC First Round game vs. Wesley College. Feb. 20. Emma Reider photo

Entering this season was no easy task for the Salisbury men’s basketball team. The Sea Gulls lost three veteran starters along with a core contingent of bench support from a 2016-17 NCAA Tournament appearance.

On paper, the 2017-18 campaign looked to be headed for a brief step back for the program after three consecutive postseason berths, but the talent was there to create some turbulence in the Capital Athletic Conference.

This year’s non-conference slate was not as beneficial to the Sea Gulls. Entering the holiday season, Salisbury was 5-4, calling for line-up changes from SU Head Coach Andy Sachs.

With the insertion of sophomore center J.P. Krotulis and freshman guard Johnny Fierstein into the starting line-up, the Sea Gulls saw an increase in production. The team bounced back from their slow start, winning at the College of Staten Island and vs. Oneonta State.

“Everyone had an opportunity to show what they can and can’t do. I thought by the end of the year we found a pretty good mix,” Sachs said.

Despite a three-point home loss to eventual-conference champions York College (Pa.), Salisbury followed a different path in the new year, rattling off six-straight wins to put themselves in the heart of the conference race.

A big three-game home stand then came their way which was not as fruitful other than a win over Frostburg State. CAC title contenders Mary Washington and CNU stole wins away from the Sea Gulls in Maggs PAC, knocking SU outside of the tournament picture.

A road ‘upset’ of York helped Salisbury on to the three-seed in the CAC Tournament with the hope of an automatic NCAA bid still available.

A tightly contested CAC First Round win over Wesley propelled Salisbury into a CAC Semifinals match-up against York where the Spartans dominated the hardwood with a win on their way to the CAC Title.

“It’s kind of strange being done this early,” Sach said. “My expectations are so high for the program. When you lose 85 percent of your team, I mean it’s a big loss, but we were pretty good.”

It was a roller coaster season for Sachs’ Sea Gulls, but one that a mostly youthful core will learn from and apply to their next season.

If there was one thing fans learned across the 2017-18 season, it is that despite the loss of forward Chad Barcikowski and guard Jordon Brooks, Salisbury will be very deep come next season.

1) The Freshmen Core

For anyone watching the Sea Gulls this season, it is no secret that Salisbury found something special in the freshmen trio Sachs brought in. While there were growing pains along the way, each one made a considerable impact and will into the future.

Mike Ward and Gary Briddell provided considerable scoring off the bench, especially in the second half of the season. While Briddell saw much time overall, Ward took advantage of extra time on the floor due to SU injuries as the season went on.

The two powered Salisbury with their sharp-shooting abilities at times as streaky shooters. Both players hit double-digit point totals in the first half of SU’s road upset at York this season.

Sachs expects Ward to grow even more into his sophomore campaign. Next season, the guard will be two years off a major knee injury he faced in high school.

Briddell is known well for his hustle plays and lengthy rebounding ability. In the Stephen Decatur (Md.) graduate, Sachs sees a strong work ethic.

“There won’t be a day this summer that I won’t see Gary Briddell upstairs in that gym getting better,” Sachs said. “The day he got his Gull Card, I saw it every day.”

“Honestly consistent shooting, shooting off the bounce is really important. As long as he brings the energy he has and he focuses more on the scouting, I think he’s going to be really good.”

Other than sharp scoring performances vs. Wesley and at Staten Island, the additional freshman Johnny Fierstein had more of an effect away from the bucket. Sachs says that he looks at the freshman as a player that can make everyone around him four points better.

Since Fierstein entered the starting line-up ten games into the season, Salisbury averaged 2.5 more assists per game. It was a factor that jump started a lagging team midway through the season.

“You want your juniors and seniors to be your best players,” Sachs said. “That’s what you want in a program, but the core of this team are the freshmen scorers.”

“For our success next year, I think all the freshmen will get better. They’re a great group of guys. It’s the four sophomores. If they get a lot better, then we’re going to be really good.”

2) Sophomores need a junior jolt

Entering the season, rebounding was thought to be a main concern for Sachs and the Sea Gulls. While Barcikowski did bring an immense scoring threat, he also aided the effort under the basket, leading the team in rebounding all season.

Next season, SU will need their four sophomores inside to improve and excel from both a rebounding and scoring perspective inside. The good thing for Salisbury is that they do not lose much inside other than Barcikowski, who featured mostly as a winger.

Juniors next season, Lucas Martin, J.P. Krotulis, Johnson Ogunyoye and James Foley all return with their size for Salisbury. Each player has their own areas that they need to work on, but Sachs sees the tools in each to improve.

After coming over from the JUCO-level, Ogunyoye shined in the season-opener vs. Washington College, starting the first nine games. Then, his offensive production disappeared while his shot-blocking ability stuck around. It was a long season of adjusting to D-3 basketball.

Sachs says that Ogunyoye must focus on improving his hands and foot work inside the paint to excel next season. If the big man can find the same confidence he had in his first game in the maroon and gold, then he could be a defensive specialist on the floor come this fall.

Foley was another exciting addition new to the team this season. He was a freshman standout at St. Mary’s (Md.) two years ago before coming to play at Salisbury, the CAC-rival.

Other than strong performances against Frostburg State, it was a rough season for Foley, marred by injuries that kept him from his full potential.

“Foley needs to get his body right because honestly I thought he was going to start for us. He had a great summer. He just got injuries,” Sachs said. “I think if Foley comes in in shape next year, I think he’s going to be really good.”

Returning from the 2016-17 squad were Martin and Krotulis. Entering the starting line-up in the tenth game of the season, Krotulis saw excellent offensive production. The Belmar, N.J. native had four double-digit point games in the month of January.

Sachs attributes the success to Krotulis’ classic hook shot, but after a while, opponents figured out how to cover him in the paint. He did not have another double-digit performance across the final nine games of the season.

As Krotulis waned in success, Martin emerged on the floor, averaging over 11 PPG across the final three games of the season. It bodes well for some momentum into next season.

“His ball-handling has to get better and his shot needs to be more consistent. He was a big-time scorer in high school, second team all-state,” Sachs said.

3) Growing pains bode well for future

Known as the charity stripe, the free-throw line should be beneficial to teams drawn to it. For the most part this season, it was the opposite for the Sea Gulls.

“We didn’t shoot free throws well all year, which was a concern,” Sachs said. “Had we done that at least an average pace, which is 70 percent or better, then we’re probably still playing to be honest with you.”

The category was something Sachs noticed all season alongside fans in attendance. Salisbury ended the season fifth in the CAC in free-throw percentage at 65.8. Only two CAC teams were above 70 percent on the season as the line staggered the conference.

While Salisbury did display their Coach Sachs aggressive defense by leading the conference in steals-per-game and forced turnovers-per-game, alongside the second-best scoring defense, the best defense might just be hitting opportunities at the line.

Only three Sea Gulls that had more than 10 attempts at the line were above 75 percent this season. That consisted of one sophomore and two freshmen.

Shooting free-throws is certainly an art utilizing mental acuity and confidence to be consistent. For Coach Sachs, three categories stand out in a game: rebounding, turnovers, and free-throw percentage. If SU wins all three, they should win the game. The two ends of that equation are the focuses this off-season.

Despite growing pains in areas, experience for young players was the key. SU loses two veterans in Brooks and Barcikowski, but the team gains more confidence within the youth moving forward

Veterans do remain too. Sachs will rely on his captain Chase Kumor alongside soon-to-be senior Jack Ferguson to lead the squad. Junior point guard Blair Davis has also been a guiding force to those three freshmen mentioned earlier.

The pieces are there for SU to be back in the mix for an NCAA berth next season. The question is will they answer the call when it comes next October alongside a fresh batch another fresh batch of talented recruits.

“The guys in our program got better. I think that’s what you want,” Sachs said.

