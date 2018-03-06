PHOTOS: SU BB takes first home win

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
Photos: By EMMA REIDER
Staff Photographer
Featured photo: Junior third baseman Jack Barry stands on the third base bag. March 5. Emma Reider photo
Over the weekend, Salisbury had multiple games canceled due to weather impacts across the Mid-Atlantic Region. On Monday, rain would not put a damper on the Salisbury University baseball team’s parade as SU won their first home game of 2018.
Washington College visited Sea Gull Baseball Stadium for the afternoon match-up that saw SU take the win 17-3. SU senior right-hand pitcher Wes Whitlock got the start on the mound, going four innings with no runs allowed on one hit and four strikeouts.
At the plate, senior infielder Simon Palenchar and senior outfielder Colby Dean led the way for SU. Palenchar had the big hit of the afternoon with a three-run home run in a pinch hit at-bat.
Dean tallied three total hits for three RBIs including a double. No. 21 Salisbury (2-2) will next face Keystone College on Wednesday in Sea Gull Baseball Stadium at 2 p.m.