PHOTOS: SU BB takes first home win

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Photos: By EMMA REIDER

Staff Photographer

Featured photo: Junior third baseman Jack Barry stands on the third base bag. March 5. Emma Reider photo

Over the weekend, Salisbury had multiple games canceled due to weather impacts across the Mid-Atlantic Region. On Monday, rain would not put a damper on the Salisbury University baseball team’s parade as SU won their first home game of 2018.

Washington College visited Sea Gull Baseball Stadium for the afternoon match-up that saw SU take the win 17-3. SU senior right-hand pitcher Wes Whitlock got the start on the mound, going four innings with no runs allowed on one hit and four strikeouts.

At the plate, senior infielder Simon Palenchar and senior outfielder Colby Dean led the way for SU. Palenchar had the big hit of the afternoon with a three-run home run in a pinch hit at-bat.

Dean tallied three total hits for three RBIs including a double. No. 21 Salisbury (2-2) will next face Keystone College on Wednesday in Sea Gull Baseball Stadium at 2 p.m.

SU freshman infielder Jimmy Adkins congratulates junior third baseman Jack Barry. March 5. Emma Reider photo SU sophomore outfielder Justin Meekins steps into the batter’s box. March 5. Emma Reider photo Senior outfielder Colby Dean slides into home plate. March 5. Emma Reider photo SU baseball vs. Washington College. March 5. Emma Reider photo Senior pitcher Wes Whitlock. March 5. Emma Reider photo Junior third baseman Jack Barry stands on the third base bag. March 5. Emma Reider photo Senior pitcher Wes Whitlock and sophomore catcher Matt Padeway have a word. March 5. Emma Reider photo The Sea Gulls celebrate their victory. March 5. Emma Reider photo Senior pitcher Wes Whitlock winds up. March 5. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

