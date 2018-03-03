SB: Sea Gulls notch shutout wins Saturday

By DREW KESSLER

Featured photo: SU softball infielders celebrate a play last weekend. Feb. 24. Emma Reider photo

The perfect combo appeared for the Salisbury University softball team on Saturday. Productive bats and successful pitching allowed the Sea Gulls to dominate the first day of the Salisbury University Softball Tournament.

Salisbury scored early in both games and never looked back. With the wins against Washington College and Clarkson University on Saturday, SU improves their record to 5-1 overall.

Game No. 1: Washington 0, Salisbury 8

SU started the first game of the tournament in strong fashion inside the circle. Junior pitcher Shannon Powell went all five innings of the shortened game via mercy rule, allowing only three hits. It was her second win of the season as a complete game shutout.

The offense aided the winning effort early on too. After winning CAC Player of the Week honors earlier this week, SU sophomore shortstop Dakotah Fraley scored off a wild pitch to get the first run of the game.

Another run came across home plate in the third inning in the form of Fraley once again. SU freshman Madeira Alexander indirectly aided the run by sliding hard into second base which forced the Washington second baseman to drop the ball at the bag.

Big SU insurance runs came in an explosive fourth inning at the plate with six runs coming across. Fraley found her seventh RBI of the season on a two-run double, scoring third baseman Amelia Trotter after her lead-off walk.

Senior second baseman Annie Pietanza added another run with an RBI single. Alexander capped off the inning with a two-RBI double to the right center field gap, giving Salisbury an 8-0 lead.

Despite an early jam in the first inning, giving up a lead-off double, Powell worked out of the situation, stranding runners at first and third without giving up any runs. Powell only gave up one more hit in the rest of the game.

“Pitching was fantastic today,” Fraley said. “Our pitchers today did a really good job today of taking advantage of being ahead a lot more in the counts and getting more strikeouts when they could because its huge to get those strikeouts when they could.”

Game No. 2: Salisbury 12, Clarkson 0

From their first game of the day, Salisbury kept the momentum rolling, defeating Clarkson 12-0 with the mercy rule in affect after the fifth inning. The Sea Gulls scored at least one run in all five innings of the victory.

The Salisbury bats got off to another fast start, scoring two runs in the first inning after senior outfielder LeAnne Collins started with a lead-off walk. She later scored on a Clarkson error. Then, senior first baseman Kristen Yanarella crushed a line drive into the right center field gap to give SU an early 2-0 lead.

Collins had a busy game at the plate, 3-for-3 including an RBI triple which hit off the center fielder’s glove. The hit in the second inning scored freshman left fielder Sami Mumford.

The big swing of the game came in the top of third when sophomore catcher Emily Allen hit a grand slam over the right center field wall, bringing SU’s lead to 7-0. After Trotter’s grand slam last weekend, the team already has two this season.

“I was really just trying to hit the ball out of the infield to get at least one run in during my at-bat,” Allen said.

Alongside the over-the-wall shot, Allen would hit the ball past the infield again in the next inning. With the bases loaded, she added two more SU runs with a ground-rule double to left center field. The SU lead now was 9-0.

Fraley’s strong start at the plate continued in the fifth inning with a two-run homerun to right center field, her second of the season.

“I just went with the pitch on the outside part of the strike zone and have been attacking the pitches that have been left up in the zone,” Fraley said.

In the next SU at-bat, the Sea Gulls found another home run for the back-to-back. It was Pietanza extending Salisbury’s lead to 12-0.

In the circle for this shutout victory was sophomore Alexis Layton in her second start of the season. Layton pitched all five innings, only allowing five hits in the contest.

The Salisbury pitching staff has been nearly untouchable in the last four games. Three of the four victories have been shutouts, allowing only one run across the four.

“Our pitchers were putting the ball enough over the plate to allow the defense to take care of everything else and allow us to defend it,” Pietanza said.

Salisbury will try and extend their four-game win streak Sunday afternoon for day two of the Salisbury University Softball Tournament. Salisbury will face Clarkson University at noon and will conclude the weekend tournament facing Washington College at 2 p.m.

