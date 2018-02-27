WLAX: Comeback Sea Gulls feature offensive depth in 2018

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

With a tough strength of schedule in 2017, the Salisbury University women’s lacrosse team faced much adversity as their historic program success caught up with them. An early 2-2 start for a potential national contender caught the eyes of many.

On April 12, 2017, the team entered York, Pa. with an historic 108-game winning streak in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC). Pure dominance. However, a nationally contending Spartans team was ready and ended that long run.

It was a shell-shocked moment for the team and the Salisbury community. Paired with a home loss in their final regular season game to eventual national runner-up TCNJ, the end of the season quaked the successful program.

“Whether it was a conference game or a non-conference game, [our play] was just poor,” SU Head Coach Jim Nestor said about the York loss. “It was kind of just a redemption that we were better than what we showed during that game. Granted they played well, but we did not step up to our level of play.”

With odds against them, Salisbury then looked like a different team as the postseason began. New on-field techniques brought the confidence and winning-ways back to the Sea Gulls.

In the CAC Semifinal, the Sea Gulls had a dominant win over Mary Washington, which set up a rematch with York in the CAC Championship. The Sea Gulls were not fazed.

Locked in a 2-2 deadlock, now-senior attacker Dana King found another SU goal four seconds prior to the end of the first half. Into the second half, Salisbury dominated, not allowing a Spartan goal in the remainder of the game.

“I think as much as anything when you have something that was so special and then have it taken away, you realize a little more ‘hey, I have to work a little harder,’” Nestor said.

The NCAA Selection Committee sent the Sea Gulls on the road for the NCAA Tournament. A runaway first round victory was met by more adversity in the second round.

Salisbury was in another hole, down 5-1 with about 23 minutes left in the game vs. Hamilton. From there, six-consecutive unanswered goals came from Salisbury sticks to suddenly advance to NCAA Regionals.

After a strong win over Ithaca, the Sea Gulls fell in the regional final to eventual-National Champion Gettysburg, but within the overall run to that point, lessons were learned by the 2018 returning players.

“Even in the first half of [our game vs.] Stevenson, we were kind of in a lull,” SU junior defender Martha Hutzell said. “That’s kind of what our season was last year and that’s why we lost. We already decided that we’re gonna give our heart into it and we’re not gonna take any team and overlook them at all.”

The start of this season mirrored the end of 2017. In both of their games so far, the Sea Gulls were down 10-5 at Stevenson and 5-1 vs. Catholic. However, Salisbury is now 2-0.

Salisbury has become the ‘comeback Sea Gulls’ over their last few games. At No. 9 in the IWLCA rankings, they will not be favored in every game this season, but maybe that’s just the way they like it.

Scoring Sea Gulls

While Salisbury does lose four starters on the defensive side of the ball, the offense contingent nearly does not miss a step entering 2018.

“They have to be [quality] scoring opportunities,” Nestor said. “We don’t want to take bad angles. We want to be smart with it. We have the experience so I’m really looking forward to the players going out there and making things happen.”

Notably missing from last season will be Hannah Young and Gabbi Nieves. Young accumulated 15 points last season, while Nieves was tied for the team lead in goals scored with 35.

Nestor points to Nieves’ athletic ability and creativity as the areas the team will miss the most. However, players are waiting in the wings to supplant those 35 goals.

“Hopefully, Allie Hynson will be able to do a lot of that,” Nestor said. “I think a combination between her, Elaine Draper and Taylor Poore seem to be the three that have done a really nice job with the dodge from the top to create offensively.”

Other than Nieves, Salisbury does return their other top-three goal scorers and point-scorers in seniors Dana King and Krissy Murphy alongside junior Lindsay Wagner. The trio combined for 85 goals and 164 points.

While pressure is always felt by those on the field, Murphy says that the team is pretty confident about the offensive front.

“We have a lot of solid people coming in,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of people that are strong. I don’t think we’ll have a problem just getting the jitters out early and we’ll be good.”

Hynson, who will also be battling for a majority of the draw controls this season, feels that chemistry is a plus with the group since they all mostly return from last season. That chemistry is in place on the field in the flow of their game and offense.

That flow has a new wrinkle in it this year with the implementation of a 90-second shot clock for all possessions. For the players, they have not noticed much of a change in playing style on the field due to the shot clock.

Murphy notes that the best strategy may be to utilize the entire period instead of a quick shot.

“Honestly, I don’t feel like we ever got down to being close to that time, so really we need to use that more to our advantage and actually take that time,” Murphy said.

Through the first two games of the season, the Sea Gulls have averaged 12 goals-per-game against two stronger programs. Salisbury has found sharp accuracy on the field to this point too with a 71.4 shot-on-goal percentage.

The next test will be a tough one for this offense when they host No. 3 Washington & Lee on Saturday. In 2017, SU lost on the road to W&L 6-5. The Sea Gulls were limited to only 12 shots in that game.

