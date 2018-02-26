SU announces Dr. Laurie Henry as new dean of Seidel School

By CHASE GORSKI

News Editor

@cgorski12

Salisbury University announced Monday that Dr. Laurie Henry will step into the position of dean for the Seidel School of Education.

There has been an opening at the helm of the Seidel School since Dr. Kelly Fiala transitioned to leading the new College of Health and Human Services.

Henry joins SU from the University of Kentucky where she served as associate professor of Early Adolescent Literacy since 2007. She also served as the interim dean for the College of Education at UK.

“I am very excited about the leadership that Dr. Henry will bring to the existing energy and momentum in the Seidel education programs,” Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Karen Olmstead said.

Henry comes to Salisbury with experience serving as the faculty director of the P20 College and Career Readiness Lab at UK as well. A graduate from the University of Connecticut, Henry will bring with her a history of focusing on career readiness.

“I am excited to join the leadership team at SU, an institution with a rich history in educator preparation and a thriving community of innovation,” Henry said. “I hope to revitalize the historic and enduring mission of teacher training while elevating educator preparation to new heights.”

Henry could bring valuable real-life experience to the Seidel School having served as president of the Kentucky Reading Association, a member of the editorial review board for the Journal of Adolescent & Adult Literacy and a part of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education’s Clinical Practice Commission.

Henry will fully step into the role this upcoming July in preparation for the 2018-19 academic year. Her position will oversee the departments of Early and Elementary Education, Secondary and Physical Education, Education Leadership and Graduate Studies as well as Doctoral Studies in Literacy.

Henry will be one of many new faces coming to SU next semester as the university takes a large step into the future with new university executives.

Featured picture: New Dean of the Seidel School of Education Dr. Laurie Henry. Source: SU press release.

