Student’s perspectives on The Commons

By LILY BAZIS

Staff Writer

OPINION – No matter what year somebody is in school, every student at Salisbury University has visited The Commons at least once during their academic careers.

From pizza to pasta or the deli counter to the salad bar, Commons has a huge array of foods and flavors to appeal to anyone who eats there.

While Commons caters to all students, faculty, staff and guests, it is mostly catered towards students, especially those living on campus. Students must purchase a meal plan, allowing them a certain number of meals during the week or during the semester.

Opinions on the food served can vary, but for the most part, it seems as though students really enjoy everything that Commons has to offer.

To start, Commons has so many different food options, it can be difficult to choose what to eat at times. The pizza and pasta stations, as well as the roaster and the bistro always seem to be fan favorites, with lines sometimes circling around the rotunda.

Freshman Rachel Bruce said she loves how Commons has a variety of food options, such as the vegetarian option and something new every day in the bistro. She said she also appreciates the different themed food events, such as lobster night, German Fest and Mardi Gras.

Having healthy food options are also a must for many students, mainly for freshmen and sophomores living on campus, whose main source of food is Commons.

And this is no issue at SU, for at Commons’ 25 foot salad bar, students can find locally grown fresh produce to build the salad of their choosing.

Freshman Alexis Peden said she goes to commons three times a day with her everything plan and loves the sandwich station and salad bar.

If students have certain diet restrictions or preferences, Plato’s Plate station specializes in gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Students will always be able to find their daily servings of fruits, vegetables, protein and all other important nutrients at Commons, which are crucial to have in a young adult’s diet.

There are, however, a few downsides to Commons said some students. One such being the function of the meal plans. While there is an array of meal plans offered, some students feel that there are flaws when it comes down to getting their money’s worth from the meal plan.

Bruce feels this way when it comes to her 15 meals a week meal plan, stating that she feels a lot of meals are wasted.

“Commons should reimburse us if we don’t use a meal, or have the meals roll over to the next week,” Bruce said.

Many students also feel this way, and have difficulties choosing the meal plan that will work the best for them.

There also tends to be less variety of foods on the weekends, for the choices usually consist of brunch-type foods.

While this is of course understandable, it would be nice to see a bit more variation on the weekends.

The Commons is a place where you will never go hungry, for there is always something there that will feed your craving.

Students and staff at SU are lucky to have such a great eatery right on campus, with great food and hardworking staff that take great care in making and serving the food.

No matter your tastes, The Commons will have something for you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

