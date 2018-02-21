Marvel does it again with “Black Panther”

Image from Forbes.com

By JONATHAN MYERS

Staff Writer

“Black Panther” does an amazing job of subtly imposing a message on the viewers without being preachy, and requires us to look inside ourselves, and the characters to find out what it is.

Marvel’s latest silver screen epic, is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman as T’challa, Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakai, Letita Wright as Shuri, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

After the death of his father in “Captain America: Civil War”, former prince T’challa returns to his home of Wakanda to be crowned king. However, when T’challa’s place on the throne is challenged by Erik Killmonger, things begin to go awry.

The setting of Wakanda is a hidden country in Africa, that holds the world’s largest deposit of vibranium, a fictional metal that the Wakandans have used for thousands of years.

Because of the metal, they are the most technologically advanced civilization on the planet. To protect the vibranium, Wakanda uses its technology to hide it from the rest of the world.

For a genre that has been done time and time again that many people are becoming fatigued of, “Black Panther” is a substantial film that does not waste its voice. It is not just another empty superhero movie for a variety of reasons.

That being said, this film is certainly flawed, but its flaws do not minimize its effort or entertainment value.

This film does a wonderful job at being flashy and colorful, which is something Marvel has struggled with in the past. The sets and backdrops, despite poor CGI and green screen, set the tone for an exciting super hero adventure.

The greatest villains are the ones that think they are the heroes and Erik Killmonger played by Michael B. Jordan is absolute and relatable. To him Wakanda is the answer to the injustice that occurs in America and the world and he feels this way because of world- shattering events that transpired in previous Marvel movies.

Unfortunately, this cannot be said for the rest of the films characters. Shuri, T’challa’s sister, is pandering and annoying. There is nothing incredibly interesting about her and most of her jokes fell flat.

The same applies to Everett K. Ross. His only role is for exposition and comedic relief, and because of that he came across as empty and useless.

Lastly, it is important to note that the music in this film is very unique. It was a mix of sweeping orchestral fanfares with organic cultural African music. While Marvel’s scores for the their film have always been impressive, this one will specifically stand out to most people.

“Black Panther” is an exciting superhero movie that sets a great tone for events moving forward in Marvel and the conclusion of its third phase with “Avengers: Infinity War.”

While the film suffers from a few poor characters and generic poor CGI, that does not detract from the entertainment value or the message of the movie.

The Flyer gives “Black Panther” an 8/10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

