SU students react to Dr. Stutelberg’s “White Supremacy Pyramid”

By MELISSA REESE

Staff Writer

Featured image: Retrieved from Campus Reform (campusreform.org)

Dr. Erin Stutelberg made news headlines when one of her students told Fox News about her use of the “white supremacy pyramid” in her diversity class.

The white supremacy pyramid outlines the different levels of racism and how micro-aggressions can still be considered a form of racism. Stutelberg noted the differences between passive and active racism.

Stutelberg said she did not show her students the white supremacy pyramid until two-thirds of the way through the class, after they had many discussions about race. She revealed some of her white students felt uncomfortable with the idea that all of them held some racist ideology, whether or not they were aware of it.

Stutelberg said that she herself is not exempt from the idea of passive racism.

She said she has seen “low level micro-aggressions” at SU, rather than outward racism, and finds the colorblind ideology problematic because it takes accountability away from white people and discredits the life experiences of people of color.

She also finds that students have received “a sanitized view of history” and are relatively uneducated about topics such as slavery and colonization.

Stutelberg said she wants her students to engage in these uncomfortable discussions in class so they can learn from each other’s life experiences. She wants her students to be cognizant of the fact that people of color and other marginalized groups have different life experiences.

“Comfort is problematic in a diversity class,” Stutelberg said. “When you learn new things, you have to incorporate them into your mental framework.”

“That discomfort is okay,” Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Dane Foust said. “That’s how you grow.”

“We support academic inquiry,” Foust said. “We do debate these things, and that’s what a university’s all about.”

Nadia Williams, a double major in journalism and political science, said remaining politically informed by attending events like Salisbury Solutions 2.0 and paying attention to and fact-checking the news she receives is part of her everyday life.

“I think it was very important for Dr. Stutelberg to present the pyramid in her class because, as she stated, many privileged white people feel that since they do not participate in rallies like the one in Charlottesville, no way they could be racist, nor exercise white privilege,” Williams said. “White people still use their privilege, whether they know it or not.”

Joi Smith, an international business major, said she was glad the speakers did not sugarcoat any of the topics in their discussion. Smith has seen the white supremacy pyramid before, but this was her first time seeing it used in a school setting.

She feels that the most pressing issue SU faces is diversifying classrooms. As a business student, she said she is one of two or three students of color in her classroom.

“I feel like everything is a heated disagreement, but something like this, where everybody can come out, and we all know it’s a safe place to talk is good,” Smith said. “Professors like Dr. Stutelberg, they understand the racial things in the world.”

The class “Diversity and the Self” is a required course for elementary and early education majors.

Stutelberg believes that everyone should be able to contribute to discussions about race. She provides first-person narratives from people of color in her class, and she shares her experiences as a white woman.

“I frame myself as a person that has a race, as a white person…so that everybody can engage in a conversation about race,” Stutelberg said.

Stutelberg said that when schools were segregated there were many black teachers because “black schools needed black teachers,” and white people could not teach at black schools. When schools integrated, schools found ways not to hire black teachers and principals, which is when the number of black teachers began to plummet.

“It’s not a surprise that if you grow up in a K through 12 setting, and you don’t have any teachers of color, and you are a student of color, that you don’t see teaching as a career for you,” Stutelberg said. “If you have experienced micro-aggressions and discrimination in school, as a student of color, would you want to then spend your whole career working in those institutions where you felt discriminated against?”

Stutelberg is working on an initiative called the Teacher Academy of Maryland where students who are interesting in teaching are recruited from middle and high school.

She noted that it is important to encourage diversity in classrooms because over 75 percent of teachers are white, and over 80 percent of teachers are female. She said many students of color do not imagine themselves as teachers because it was rare for them to see themselves represented in their educational careers.

Stutelbrg said that if people grow up in segregated or homogenous communities and do not have interaction with people who are different from them, they often internalize stereotypes and biases.

“It takes having meaningful, positive interaction with people who are different to be able to start to release those biases and unlearn them and start to believe differently about people who are different,” Stutelberg said.

Nadia Williams said she felt disappointed that not many white students attended Salisbury Solutions 2.0. She thinks part of the problem of racism is that it is mainly just minority students who are engaged in the fixing of the problem.

“A diversity issue I see at Salisbury is the lack of participation of white students in diverse programs, including this event,” Williams said. “Salisbury Solutions 2.0 was an enlightening event that I wish more white students would’ve attended so they could have gotten a better understanding of the grievances of minority students.”

