PHOTOS: SU basketball teams claim wins vs. SVU

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Photos: By EMMA REIDER

Staff Photographer

In their final game of the regular season last Saturday, both the Salisbury University men’s and women’s basketball teams recorded wins against Southern Virginia University. It was also Senior Day for both team.

For the earlier women’s match-up, SU hosted their annual Play4Kay Day. Salisbury found success beyond the arc, knocking down 10-of-17 three-pointers for a 58 percent rate.

Awarded as the CAC women’s basketball Co-Player of the Week, SU senior guard Mary McDonagh led the team offensively with 24 points alongside her six assists in the 86-69 victory.

In the later men’s game, the Sea Gulls solidified their No. 3 seed in the upcoming CAC Tournament with a 78-64 victory, pulling away in the second half.

On his Senior Day, SU forward Chad Barcikowski led the way for SU with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field. Joining Barcikowski’s line were three blocks, three steals and four assists.

Salisbury junior point guard Blair Davis was SU’s second-leading scorer with 16 points alongside six assists and four steals. Overall, the Sea Gulls created even more chances through their 18 steals and 23 forced turnovers.

Up next, both Salisbury basketball teams will participate in the CAC First Round Tuesday night. As the third-seed, SU men’s basketball will host No. 6 Wesley College at 7 p.m. in Maggs PAC. As the fifth-seed in their respective tournament, SU women’s basketball will travel to No. 4 University of Mary Washington for a 6 p.m. clash.

SU guard Mike Ward attempts a free-throw. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo SU guard Mike Ward (No. 23) attempts a three-pointer. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo SVU forward Aarun Rumbaugh (No. 33) battles for room in the paint against SU’s Chad Barcikowski (No. 22). Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo SU forward Chad Barcikowski (No. 22) goes for a lay-up. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo SVU forward Cale Thornton goes for a hook shot against SU forward James Foley (No. 15). Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo SU point guard Blair Davis (No. 3) and guard Gary Briddell (No. 5) fight for possession. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo SU center J.P. Krotulis completes the block in the paint. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

SU WBK team meets in the huddle during a pause in action. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo SU forward Kaylyn French (center) looks for the rebound after a free throw. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo The SU coaching staff and players look on from the bench. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo The ball sneaks away from French (center.) Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo SU guard Mary McDonagh (No. 11) drives the lane. Feb. 17. Emma Reider photo navigate_before navigate_next

