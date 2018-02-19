PHOTOS: Salisbury MLAX defeats Widener 18-6

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Photos: By EMMA REIDER

Staff Photographer

After two wins against top-ODAC teams to start the season, the No. 1 Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team continued their early undefeated run on Saturday with an 18-6 win over Widener University.

Despite a slow start offensively with a 1-1 game after the first quarter, the Sea Gulls’ offense soared for the rest of the contest. Junior offensive middie Corey Gwin led the way with six goals, while sophomore attackman Pierre Armstrong contributed five points from two goals and three assists.

On the defensive side, SU continued their strong start to the season, allowing only six goals on Widener’s 22 total shots. Excelling for the Sea Gulls were their two first team All-Americans in senior defensemen WIll Nowesnick and Kyle Tucker.

Tucker recovered seven ground balls while also causing six turnovers including his 100th career caused turnover. Nowesnick had similar results on the day with five ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Turning the tide in the contest was newcomer Brett Malamphy at the face-off in the second half. Before that point, the Pride were controlling the ‘X’ in the game. The junior and UMBC-transfer came in to successfully win eight of nine face-offs alongside seven ground balls.

After playing their first three games on the road, Salisbury will hit the road at No. 13 Gettysburg College on Saturday.

