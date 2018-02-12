Five Valentine’s Day gift ideas

By MELISSA REESE

Valentine’s Day can be a wonderful day to spread the love whether you are in a relationship, giving a gift to a friend or showing your family members how much you appreciate them.

It can be stressful coming up with a clever gift idea that does not seem too cheesy, but still shows how much you care about that person.

Giant stuffed animals: Looking for something soft, warm and cuddly to snuggle with? Walmart has an assortment of giant stuffed animals ranging from sloths, to pandas, to giraffes. These snuggle buddies cost $19.98. Hershey’s conversation kisses: Most people can agree that chocolate is the most delicious flavor of candy. Hershey’s has their annual “Conversation Kisses” out now for $3.33 per 11 oz bag. The wrappers are purple, blue and pink with hearts on them, and the bottom of each wrapper has a little message such as “Gimme a Kiss,” “Hugs & Kisses” or “Love & Kisses.” Poetry books: What better way to say how you feel than with poetry? Poetry has a way of showing us the true depth of our emotions and putting into words our experiences, our hopes and our dreams. Many poetry collections also include illustrations, such as the ones by Rupi Kaur and Sarah Kay, to complement the poet’s words and make them even more powerful. Some poetry collections include: “The Anatomy of Being” – Amazon – $16.40; “Zen Haiku” – Amazon – $2.77; “A Night Without Armor” – Amazon – $7.89; “Milk and Honey” – Amazon – $8.99; “No Matter the Wreckage” – Amazon – $8.61. Kate Spade Phone Cases: Kate Spade has a collection of phone cases with hearts and flowers that can be cute for Valentine’s Day or all year-round. These phone cases fit iPhones 6, 7 and 8 and include: Kate Spade New York “Confetti Heart” Protective Case for iPhone 7 & iPhone 6/6s – Amazon – $36.99; Kate Spade New York – Case for Apple® iPhone® X – Black/gems/spriggy Floral Multi – Best Buy – $39.99; Kate Spade New York – Case for Apple® iPhone® X – Romantic Floral Translucent Purple – Best Buy – $39.99. Kirkland’s Valentine’s Day Decorations: Kirkland’s has many charming Valentine’s Day decorations including a wood block with a picture of a pickup truck full of hearts with the saying “Loads of Love” for $4.97, and Valentine’s wine glasses to give to your girlfriends for $4.99 each and a Valentine’s Day accent pillow with hearts.

