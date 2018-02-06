Sara Lowery steps down to continue employment at University of Delaware

By HALEY DICK

Gull Life Editor

Featured image: Retrieved from www.salisbury.edu.

After nine years of employment at Salisbury University, Coordinator of Student Life Sara Lowery will step down at the end of the semester to continue employment at the University of Delaware as the Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, according to her Instagram account.

“And so my ride at Salisbury University has officially ended,” Lowery posted on her Instagram account, saraempowers_u. “I have had my last hug with Sammy and I will welcome a new bird in my life…a BLUE HEN…I will start my new ride at…University of Delaware.”

Lowery has a passion for motivational speaking, and has played a big role in overseeing and interacting with the various Greek life organizations on campus throughout her years as a seagull. She was also in charge of recruiting and training orientation leaders.

“Congratulations!” one alumna commented. “I couldn’t imagine having such an amazing Greek life experience without you!”

“Sara, you had a major impact on my life at SU; I will never forget what you’ve done for me and the times you’ve given me countless advice and endless memories,” another commented. “SU will miss you, but I know you are on to bigger and better things.”

This story will be updated.

