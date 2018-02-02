Third-time could be another charm for SU MLAX

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: SU sophomore attack man Josh Melton drives towards CNU’s defense last season. Hannah Wichrowski photo

In 2016, Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team was under pressure to win another national title or it would be the first time a four-year class did not hoist the trophy.

Two years later, SU Head Coach Jim Berkman’s Sea Gulls are coming off celebrating back-to-back National Championships, totaling 12 now for the winningest NCAA lacrosse coach.

The central goal is different than that of 2016. This season the flock will be looking to be the first program to have three-straight national championships since Salisbury did it from 2003 to 2005.

To get back to Foxborough in late May, the team will have to endure one of the toughest schedules across NCAA Division III, with five USILA preseason ranked teams. Salisbury opens the season hosting their NCAA Third Round opponent.

“Hopefully we can get through that first treacherous road in February and the first part of March when we’re playing the top-10 teams in the south virtually back-to-back-to-back-to-back. So that we don’t have too many dents in the armor, that we’re a very tough out at the end of the year,” Berkman said.

One thing is for certain: the starting lineup is restocked with tools to make that happen. Once again Salisbury will have arguably the top national defense on paper despite the departures of defender Aaron Leeds, long-stick middie Andrew Ternahan, and goalie Colin Reymann.

The defense will be a formidable back-bone to a retooling offense after the sector lost the entire starting attacking line.

“It’s definitely going to be tough. I mean we lost some great offensive players from last year with all of the attackmen and also three really good middies. Going through fall ball, there were a lot of questions, but guys have really stepped up,” SU sophomore attackman Josh Melton said.

Questions meet this SU program each season, and they have answered them in the last two seasons. Behind the leadership of returning all-Americans and the senior class, Berkman is impressed with what he’s seen so far as the season gets ready to start.

“They want to be the second team to ever win three [National Championships] in a row. There’s no doubt that lingers in their minds. They came back probably wondering if we would have the offense to do it, but I think after fall ball that they were a lot more excited than they thought they were going to be because the offense had improved,” Berkman said.

Defense

While the defensive unit loses a few starters, familiar faces will feature starting opening day against Hampden-Sydney.

Leading the unit are two returning all-Americans in seniors Will Nowesnick and Kyle Tucker. Both have started for SU for several years. Tucker was also named the 2017 Defenseman of the Year.

“They’ve been groomed by prior leaders. Two years ago, [Tom] Cirillo and [Preston] Dabbs were tremendous captains. They know what it takes and how those guys have pushed each other,” Berkman said.

The duo combined for 132 ground balls and 74 caused turnovers a season ago, and they will look for more with a new addition to the close defensive line. Former Robert Morris University transfer Cory Berry will move from the similar LSM position to fill the spot left by Leeds.

Dealing with a nagging leg injury for much of last season, Berry only saw action in 15 of the 23 total games, starting in four of them as part of an impactful defensive force next to Ternahan. The now former-LSM had three caused turnovers in the National Championship.

“Cory Berry is a great defender. We actually have three LSM’s starting at close defense now from what they came in as, but yeah, it’s a really easy transition. He’s someone easy to play with, talks and slides well,” Tucker said.

Berry ended the season recording 23 caused turnovers as part of the defense that gave up a national-best 6.68 goals-per-game. As a fourth option, sophomore Drew Borkorwicz will come on, having played in 16 games.

The defensive line is working in front of a new goalie this season after two-year starter Reymann graduated. After winning the goalie-battle in fall ball, junior Anthony Stavrakis will take over the duties.

For those familiar with Salisbury, they should recognize his name. Stavrakis played in 18 games across 2015 and 2016, which included two starts. Reymann eventually took over the job in the cage.

Last season, Stavrakis was not on the team as he recovered from surgery. Now he enters the cage with some of the best defenders nationally in front of him.

“He’s been around the block. He’s a good kid. He knows this is his opportunity; had a good fall, he’s very athletic,” Berkman said.

For Tucker and the other defenders, growing confidence is a must in a new goalie.

“The biggest thing about having a new goalie is having them believe in themselves because goalie is such a tough job. The goal is so big and the ball so small. We believe in Anthony, just giving him the extra talk during the games. He’s helping us out too with the talk,” Tucker said.

At long-stick middie, sophomore Kevin Murphy will be at the top of the list after making an impact during the NCAA Semifinal vs. Denison coming in for an injury. New to the squad, Jimmy Case transferred in from Towson University and will offer an additional threat from the position.

From question to stronghold by the end of 2017, the defensive middie unit returns all of their key players and depth.

“Now instead of being the question mark, they’re kind of the statement. A lot of coaches would like to start the season with two guys in that position with that kind of experience and speed. They’re all fast,” Berkman said.

Notable names to remember are seniors Jeremiah LaClair and Troy Miller alongside sophomores Parker Stevens and Jared Walls. It is one of the deeper units on the team and will provide tough outside defense. One of last season’s starters, Miller, gives credit to the coaching staff for managing things well on the way to success.

Berkman notes that one of the greatest strengths of this defensive unit is their ability to fill in other roles. He is open to briefly moving players like Tucker or Berry to LSM if needed in certain situations.

“I would think that if we’re doing our job and not making mistakes and staying out of the penalty box, that it’s going to be tough to contend goals on us. So, for our offense, the challenge for Coach [Justin] Axel and the offense is to get 10 goals. If we get 10 goals, I think it’s going to be hard to beat us,” Berkman said.

Offense

The pressure will be on the offensive side of the ball to perform early on. While three key names lit up the scoreboard in Garbarino, [Carson] Kalama, and Blondino, Salisbury also lost multiple key offensive middies too.

The line does have two returning starters though in senior Garrett Reynolds and junior Corey Gwin. Both Sea Gulls tallied a combined 76 points last season.

Berkman praises Gwin’s shooting ability and Reynold’s quickness.

“Garrett has been in the limelight for two years now. He’s scored over 50 goals over the last two seasons. He’s started on the first midfield last year, so it’s not like he hasn’t been on the first midfield. But now is going to move into a shooter’s shot in the man-up too,” Berkman said.

With 33 career appearances under his belt, junior middie Zach Pompea received the nod for the final spot on the first offensive middie line.

“Hopefully this is Zach Pompea’s breakout year. We started to see glimpses of Zach in the playoffs last year. He had a really pretty goal in the Cabrini game in a very limited amount of time,” Berkman said. “He’s a basketball elusive point guard playing lacrosse, and there aren’t a lot of guys like that. He also has some size.”

Pompea has displayed greater confidence to the coaching staff, but Berkman wishes to see a greater shooting ability from the junior.

Last season, a freshman from Centennial, Colo. Gathered praise as he quickly made an impact to start the season.

Josh Melton finished 2017 with 24 goals and 44 points in his first season in the maroon and gold. By the CAC Tournament, he was playing like a veteran, scoring a goal in each game in the NCAA Tournament.

“Unlike most sophomores, he has a full year of a lot of game experience and scoring three goals in the [National] Championship. I don’t consider him a sophomore. I consider him to be more of a junior,” Berkman said.

Alongside starting on the attacking line, Melton will also feature on the Salisbury man-up unit this season. While his production is a sure thing, other responsibilities now await Melton since he is the most experienced player returning to the attacking line.

“I kind of assumed the role of what Nick Garbarino did last year as the vocal leader out there, leading everyone. It’s different. It’s tough leading the entire offense, but we have great guys like Corey and Garrett coming back who have played in big games,” Melton said.

On the attacking line, Melton will be playing alongside two currently unproven players in fellow sophomore attackers Pierre Armstrong and Griffin Moroney. The two combined for 23 appearances and 10 goals last season.