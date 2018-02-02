Sea Gull Bracketology: Feb. 2

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Featured photo: SU junior guard Blair Davis (No. 3) eyes CNU’s offense. Emma Reider photo

This article includes the Salisbury University men’s basketball season prior to their Feb. 3 game vs. Frostburg State.

CAMPUS – If there is one thing Salisbury men’s basketball (13-7, 9-4 CAC) learned about in January, it is the poetic force of college basketball. The Sea Gulls felt a soaring momentum under their wings before it was stolen away by two Virginia CAC schools.

The talented veteran York (Pa.) Spartans (18-2, 11-2 CAC) surged ahead of the pack with an undefeated record early on in the season. However, in a two-game stretch, a low-scoring loss at Mary Washington and a high-octane offensive road loss to Frostburg State brought the Spartans down a notch.

It took a second half road comeback at Marymount (Va.) for Salisbury to tie York atop the conference standings following Jan. 24. A three-game home stand awaited the Sea Gulls featuring games against Christopher Newport and Mary Washington.

Despite defending their home court, the issue for Salisbury was the two-game width separating York, SU, CNU and UMW. For both CNU and UMW, these contests were just as important as they were for Salisbury.

Sharp-shooting for SU in the first half fell back in the second half as the UMW Eagles took the lead and never looked back for an 88-82 victory. It was the Eagles’ first win in the series in the last 10 meetings between the schools.

The win knocked SU out of their top-perch and into a tie with CNU for second-place, causing their Wednesday night game to have even more importance.

In a tough defensive first half, the Captains led at the break 31-25. SU had the momentum behind a strong student-heavy crowd. However, that momentum quickly passed.

CNU started the second stanza with a 12-0 run, warranting two consecutive timeouts from SU Head Coach Andy Sachs. From there, the Captains ran away with a 72-57 win in a frustrating performance for the Sea Gulls.

Since Sachs has taken over Salisbury, CNU and Coach John Krikorian are 7-1 against Sea Gulls in primarily close finishes. The 15-point margin was the largest among those last eight games.

From the last edition of Sea Gull Bracketology, things went up and down a hill. The previous report was that Salisbury would more than likely need to win the CAC Championship to return to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth-consecutive time.

Today’s prognosis: Salisbury must win the CAC Championship.

Stealing the Bid

Now the mission comes down to seeding for Salisbury. With only a handful of games left on the schedule, each win is a must win at this point.

The Sea Gulls still must visit conference-leaders York. Then, CNU goes on the road at Mary Washington. Finally, to finish out the CAC schedule, York and CNU could be battling for the top-seed in the CAC Tournament in the regular season finale in Newport News, Va.

There is a lot that could still happen. For now, SU will focus one game at a time looking to stay in the top-four while Frostburg State increasingly moves closer.

The chances are dwindling for SU to receive a first-round bye into the CAC Semifinals. As a No. 3 or No. 4 seed, Salisbury would host either the fifth or sixth-seed in the CAC First Round.

Salisbury’s young core has grown over the season and could peak in the CAC Tournament, but placement could also be everything.

Meanwhile, the other three top CAC contenders are continually boosting their tournament potential. Two weeks ago, it was very unlikely for the CAC to be a two-bid league, but now those chances might be increasing.

York is cemented into the NCAA Tournament field at this point, barring a complete collapse. Right now, CNU has the best chance at an at-large bid as they approach 20-plus wins on the season and possess a very high .610 non-conference potential Strength of Schedule (SOS).

These two teams are projected by D3hoops.com to be in the top-three of the Mid-Atlantic Region when the first NCAA Regional Rankings emerge. The higher a team is ranked regionally equates to a higher chance of selection into the NCAA Tournament.

Mary Washington, along with Salisbury, is still on the outside looking in. The Eagles and Sea Gulls can be considered ‘spoilers’ at this point. They are two capable teams that can cause problems in the CAC Tournament and maybe even hoist the trophy in the end.

At the end of the day, both Mary Washington and SU are still only one game back of CNU for second-place in the conference and ready to pounce if the Captains, or the Spartans, slip up.

If there is one thing the CAC learned these past two weeks, it is that things are ever evolving in college basketball. The formula has reappeared for a two-bid experience for the conference.

Whether that can include Salisbury is still yet to be seen. Chaos in the final weeks of the regular season might be a solution to their current quandary.

