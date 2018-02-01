From Spartan to Sachs Sea Gull: Barcikowski’s journey

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Featured photo: No. 20 Chad Barcikowski looks for a pass from former SU forward No. 32 Wyatt Smith vs. York (Pa.) last season. Amy Wojtowicz photo

When Andy Sachs took over the Salisbury University men’s basketball head coaching job at the end of the 2014-15 season, the program was coming off its most successful season in almost two decades.

Now Randolph-Macon Head Coach Josh Merkel led the Sea Gulls to their first NCAA Tournament since the 1996-97 season, including a CAC Championship.

To try and continue the success, Salisbury brought in alumnus and former SU assistant coach Sachs from Bethany College (W.V.). His tenure has brought two-consecutive CAC Championship appearances and NCAA Tournament berths.

Now in his senior year, Chad Barcikowski has been a key part of the program’s recent success. The popular lengthy three-point shooter has had a talent for creating energy in Maggs Physical Activities Center.

For Barcikowski, it has been a long road with a few stops along the way before he landed in the nest of Salisbury, Md. After graduating from Liberty High School (Md.), the forward first went to school and to basketball at York College (Pa.), a notable conference rival of Salisbury’s.

Struggles quickly hit Barcikowski at York, playing only six minutes in one game during the 2013-14 season before an injury hit him. This left options open for the forward.

Carroll Community College was the next destination for Barcikowski as he took a year off from playing basketball, in search of a new home potentially.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I would play basketball again after I left York. I was about to go to Maryland. I applied there and got in. Then, [Coach Sachs] got the job here,” Barcikowski said.

Chad’s father Ray brought the connection to Coach Sachs. Also a basketball player recruited out of high school, Sachs recruited Ray Barcikowski while he was an assistant for then-Salisbury head coach Ward Lambert in a stretch that featured a 1992 NCAA Quarterfinals run.

Ray eventually chose to go on and play at Shepherd University. Once Sachs was named the Salisbury head coach, Ray Barcikowski gave a call to the new head coach.

“Hey look, my son is looking for a place to play, he’s wondering if he can come play for you at Salisbury,” Sachs recalls from the conversation. “He came down, and we talked literally the second or third day I was on campus. That was pretty much it. We got him enrolled and that’s how we did it.”

In the 2015-16 season, Barcikowski joined a talented Sea Gull squad that was fresh off their CAC Championship. It was a chance for the forward at a second-career in the CAC. Now he went from a former Spartan to a Sachs Sea Gull.

Senior Sea Gull and the Surging Spartans

These past two seasons have featured Barcikowski as a key starter. While the Sykesville, Md. native came in mainly as an outside-scorer, he has evolved in his senior campaign to become more versatile.

“I think he realizes this is it. He wants to make it a great senior year. I think he’s seen the rewards of his maturity. He does more than just shoot the basketball,” Sachs said.

While Barcikowski does lead the team in scoring at 17.1 points-per-game, he also leads in rebounding and is second on the team in both assists and steals. One item that draws Sachs’ praise is Barcikowski’s high rate of deflections-per-game, a hustle statistic recorded by the coaching staff.

“He does a lot of things that you don’t see in the box scores. I think guys look at him and see that he’s much more poised. I think you’re seeing the result of that. He’s having an all-league year,” Sachs said.

Despite his current success, it has been a long process for Barcikowski on the court: his emotional plays can be both a pro and a con. The forward started the 2016-17 season with a few technical fouls in games.

Ahead of his senior campaign, Sachs encouraged his player to use that emotion in his play and not as a deterrent on the floor. On Dec. 9, Sachs did not start Barcikowski in his one game coming off the bench this season. The head coach points to that moment as something that could have been a learning point.

“What [Coach Sachs] asked of me the most this off season was to come back a little bit more mature and I’ve been trying to do that. It’s my last ride. He always talked about leaving a legacy. I’m not a four-year senior, but I also want to leave my mark on the program,” Barcikowski said.

Barcikowski’s play has left that mark in against some of the better teams in the Capital Athletic Conference, including Christopher Newport and his former school York.

A rising program, York has recorded its best start to season in program history this year, now 17-2 (10-2 CAC) and one-game up in conference. York and Salisbury have gone back and forth the last couple years, including a double-overtime thriller in the CAC Semifinals last season.

For Barcikowski, the games against York offer a brief reminder of where he came from.

“I think they definitely mean more personally. It’s just a part of my past. It’s where I started my basketball career so it definitely meant more to play [against York] Coach Hunter initially, who recruited me,” Barcikowski said.

On today’s top-10 York team, senior starting forward Dalton Myers is a notable player, second on the team in scoring at 17.8 PPG. Myers was also one of Barcikowski’s closer companions when at York.

“He was my roommate freshman year. We were really good friends going into college. We worked out like every day in the summer time leading up to freshmen year,” Barcikowski said.

After an 84-81 York win in Salisbury on Jan. 3, the two former roommates will see each other at least one other time at York coming up on Feb. 10. It will be a pivotal game in a tight CAC race.

Alongside Barcikowski is a young squad consisting mainly of freshmen and sophomores. The soon to be graduated Sea Gull sees great promise in the future Salisbury greats as he looks to encourage them as they start their own journeys.

“They are some smart basketball players on and off the court. I think just staying on them and keeping them interested and motivated is I guess the biggest part because it’s a long process.”

It’s a long process that will bring Barcikowski back around to face his initial college York again, and maybe once more in a conference championship.

