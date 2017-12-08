BREAKING: First snow coats Salisbury

by

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

As Salisbury University prepares for final exams and projects, mother nature decided to add a variable to the mix with the first snowfall of the 2017-18 winter season.

Since around 2 p.m. snow has fallen across the Salisbury University campus, slowly increasing in intensity over the last few hours. However, only grassy surfaces have seen accumulation at this point with roadways still too warm for the snow to stick. That is expected too change into the evening hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wicomico County. Snow accumulations of four to six inches are expected. Please monitor the SU website for updates. https://t.co/fObxVuyoMf — Salisbury University (@SalisburyU) December 8, 2017

At 3 p.m. the National Weather Service station in Wakefield, Va. upgraded Wicomico County’s Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning. The warning calls for four to six inches of wet snow accumulation over the duration of the storm, now through 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The snow total predictions continue to vary as meteorologists find the warm ground hard to predict. This is often the main difficulty with predicting December snowfalls, especially on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect for portions of Central VA and MD. 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected with some locally higher amounts especially across MD. For the latest forecast visit https://t.co/sH2aCVSFXR #vawx #mdwx #rva pic.twitter.com/UPPZ43EVOK — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) December 8, 2017

Winter Storm Benji bringing plenty of December snow to the South and Carolinas. Next stop will be the Mid-Atlantic to NE with some heavy wet snow as it goes.https://t.co/XzLzL7bMxQ pic.twitter.com/NWRxLwnQo4 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 8, 2017

For SU officials, they continue to keep an eye on safety conditions. At 3:48 p.m., University Police sent out an email updating students and faculty that they are monitoring the situation.

To aid the removal of the snow on Saturday, University Police called for all on-campus vehicles to be moved onto East Campus or into the Wayne Street Parking Garage.

With today being a Friday, Saferide has continued to monitor the situation as to whether they will provide service tonight. At 3:46 p.m. Center for Student Involvement & Leadership Director Tricia Garvey Smith sent an email out to students saying that a decision would be made by 6 p.m. tonight.

As of now, campus will still be open for all scheduled services and activities tomorrow on Saturday.

To be continued.

