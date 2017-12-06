BREAKING: Nein named College Strength & Conditioning Coach of Year

by

As Salisbury University Sea Gulls hoist national titles, win conference crowns and receive berths into NCAA postseason play, there are many faces behind the scenes and around the SU student-athletes that help make those achievements possible.

One of those faces is Matt Nein, head sports performance coach for SU varsity sports. Come the first week of January, Nein will receive a national honor for his work.

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) named the 14-year SU coach the 2018 College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year. Nein will receive the award during the association’s national conference in Charlotte, N.C.

According to a NSCA press release, Nein was a finalist for the award the last two years before officially claiming the title on Dec. 6.

The longtime SU performance coach received his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education at Towson University before achieving his master’s degree at Salisbury in Applied Health Physiology in 2004.

He has worked in the Toronto Blue Jays minor league system and interned with Perform Fit owner Tim Bishop. Outside of SU, Nein serves in local NSCA activities as a part of the NSCA Advisory Board for the State of Delaware and chairing the NSCA Lacrosse Special Interest Group.

Nein has seen SU endure much success during his tenure, working with 12 national championship teams, eight individual national champion athletes and over 300 All-Americans.

Salisbury University men’s lacrosse, who Nein interned with prior to taking his current position, was quick to offer their congratulations to the award recipient.

Congratulations to Coach Nein, our Head Strength Coach, on being named the 2018 National Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year!!

Alongside Nein, New York Yankees Director of Strength & Conditioning Matthew C. Krause will receive the Professional Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year award.

This story will be updated.

