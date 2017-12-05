Local attractions spread holiday cheer

by

Have you been having a hard time getting into the Christmas spirit this season?

With upcoming papers, group projects and finals quickly approaching, it is easy to become overwhelmed with responsibility. As much as we want to be in a jolly mindset, we cannot help but sympathize with Ebenezer Scrooge and the Grinch.

However, this mindset does not need to be permanent. There is a plethora of Christmas attractions offered around Salisbury in the coming weeks that can get you in the spirit!

Twinkling Christmas lights will illuminate the City Park in downtown Salisbury every night from 5 p.m. to midnight. From penguins to nativity scenes, and everything in between, a stroll in the park could make for a romantic date night or a fun trip with family and friends.

If the light display in the park is not enough to spark your holiday spirit, perhaps a light show at the beach will do the trick.

This year in Ocean City, a production of lights stretches 58 acres at the Northside Park located on 127th Street.

The production grows bigger every year with over 500 holiday displays and millions of light bulbs. The Winterfest includes a train ride through the park, complete with tunes to follow the light show.

From a festive Loch Ness monster, to Rudolph learning to fly, to the depiction of scenes from the timeless holiday hit, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” the lights emulate the spirit of Christmas.

After the train ride, one might care to indulge in some hot chocolate while Christmas shopping from local businesses inside the brand new Winterfest Pavilion.

Scattered throughout the park are endless photo opportunities including a 50-foot Christmas tree, a tree composed of poinsettias, a beach backdrop and much more.

Christmas lights are not the only way to spark holiday cheer. Crafting is a great activity when on a budget and in need of some inexpensive gift ideas. One can channel their inner elf this year at the Salisbury Zoo.

Taking place Dec. 9 to Dec. 16 from noon to 4:00 p.m., the zoo is holding a “Critter Christmas Workshop” where you can work side by side with Santa and Mrs. Claus in creating over 15 different craft projects that are great for gifting.

Also taking place at the Salisbury Zoo is a craft fair, and the proceeds will benefit the Salisbury Zoo’s Education Department.

Tis the season of giving, and in the generous spirit of the holidays Salisbury’s Guerrieri Student Union is hosting its 14th annual Tournament of Trees from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12.

The tournament consists of SU organizations decorating 3-foot, pre-lit Christmas trees for a chance to win prizes. The trees are then displayed in the center’s Fireside Lounge, with prizes for the top three, before being given to local shelters.

Lastly, what better way to get in the spirit than listening to Christmas songs?

You can sing along to the Christmas tunes while supporting Salisbury’s Music, Theater and Dance Department as they throw their annual winter music festival, “Holiday Travels” from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Holloway Hall Auditorium.

The festival culminates Saturday, Dec. 9, with the Salisbury Symphony Orchestra concert “Joyeux Noël!” featuring guest harpist Jacqueline Pollauf.

Being away from home during the holiday season is enough to hinder anyone’s Christmas spirit, but with the abundance of local festivities around Salisbury, hopefully we can all muster up some Christmas cheer.

