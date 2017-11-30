Earthquake shakes Delmarva

by

BY SAMUEL STEVENS

The US Geological Survey reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake about six miles northeast of Dover, Del.

The quake was initially reported as 5.1 magnitude but the USGS corrected the initial measurement to 4.4 via their Twitter feed.

Their interactive map page indicates a further downgrade to M4.1.

UPDATE: Prelim. magnitude has been revised from 5.1 to 4.4: https://t.co/2sCYZ30xPt — USGS (@USGS) November 30, 2017

USGS maps also indicated people felt the impact from Salisbury up to New York.

Most areas indicated moderate to weak levels of damage and shaking, based on the USGS incident map.

The Delmarva Now office in Salisbury experienced “slight undulation of furniture.”

The relatively light earthquake made some people question if something had happened at all:

#EARTHQUAKE UPDATE….now a magnitude of a 5.1 near Dover Delaware. Did you feel it. I felt nothing in the studio — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) November 30, 2017

Nice that we have Twitter so I can that confirm I didn't just have a stroke. #earthquake — Lee Potts, OFS (@LeePottsPoet) November 30, 2017

This is the second earthquake in the region since the August 2011 Washington, D.C. area quake felt across the Mid-Atlantic region.

