Taylor Swift rises from the dead with her best album yet

by

By LILY BAZIS

Staff Writer

OPINION- The old Taylor Swift might be dead, but the new Taylor is alive and thriving, with her sixth studio album, “Reputation.”

As one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year, “Reputation” is already shattering records left and right, selling 1.05 million copies in just four days, according to Billboard.

Swift’s last album, “1989”, definitely made a mark on the world of pop, even earning her album of the year at the Grammys in 2015. But with “Reputation”, the pop sound has been completely mastered.

With A-list producers Max Martin, Jack Antonoff, and Shellback, the production level is off the charts, going from heavy and dark beats to sweet melodies, all telling the story of Swift’s complicated life over the past two years.

From love stories to diss tracks, “Reputation” does not hold back.

The order of the songs on the album tell a somewhat linear story, starting with the more angry, revenge-seeking songs to ending with where she is now: a confident woman who does not let her reputation define who she really is.

When “Look What You Made Me Do” was first released, the harsh tone and lyrics really caught the world off guard but this song is just a ploy, getting people talking again, for nothing else on the album sounds remotely close to this song, thankfully.

The first song and second single off the album strays far away from the previous sound. In “…Ready For It”, Swift tells the world that she is back and better than ever before.

Track two features all-stars Ed Sheeran and Future, a somewhat surprising trio, but “End Game” does not disappoint.

All three artists remark on how people are very quick to believe everything they read online. One lyric reads: “Reputation precedes me, they told you I’m crazy/I swear I don’t love the drama/ it loves me”.

The third and fourth tracks, “I Did Something Bad” and “Don’t Blame Me”, are two of the sonically best that Swift has ever put out. The explosive beats and fierce lyrics of “I Did Something Bad” once again reflect Swift’s inner feelings while being scrutinized by the public.

“Don’t Blame Me” focuses more on Swift’s past love life, saying: “Don’t blame me/love made me crazy/If it doesn’t, you ain’t doing it right”. The production of this track goes above and beyond anything Swift has produced before, with almost eerie backing vocals.

The album seems to take a shift from there, with the tracks “Delicate”, “So it Goes…”, and her third single, “Gorgeous”. After the huge sounds of the previous tracks, it makes sense to follow up with more relaxed songs.

On track nine “Getaway Car” Swift sings about someone attempting to escape a bad relationship by rushing onto the next, but knowing nothing good can come from it.

“King of My Heart” and “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” are two more hits on this album. Then “Dress” comes in, with Swift seductively singing to her lover, a side that fans had never heard before.

The most entertaining song on the album is “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”, which entails Swift calling out a certain backstabbing friend.

There is speculation this could be in reference to the infamous phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

The album ends with “Call It What You Want” and the stripped back piano ballad that is “New Year’s Day”. Swift shines her brightest here; her song-writing abilities and lyricism are unparalleled.

She sings: “Please don’t ever become a stranger/Whose laugh I could recognize anywhere” along with a beautiful closing line to the album: “Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you/And I will hold on to you”.

No matter her reputation, there is no denying that Taylor Swift is amazing at what she does, creating hit after hit.

This album highlights how we only know the version of someone that they choose to show us. But through all the drama, it seems as though for Taylor, happiness is truly the best revenge.

The Flyer gives “Reputation” a 9/10.

