SOAP brings greeting card artist in time for the holidays

By HALEY DICK

Gull Life Editor

Salisbury University’s Student Organization for Activity Planning (SOAP) brought in artist Paul Kleba to make personalized greeting cards free of charge Monday.

Kleba started his own personalized greeting card business, Personacards, and has been traveling to colleges and universities since 1993 to provide students with his service, according to his website. He has been to SU two other times before this event.

“I always wanted to be a cartoonist in some capacity, so it was just an idea I started,” Kleba said. “In less than a year I was doing it full time from referrals from one school to another.”

SOAP set up a variety of card samples, and Kleba created the cards from scratch for students to see the process. Interacting with the students and being on a college campus often inspires Kleba to create new punch lines to fit his target market.

“The best way is I hear students say things,” Kleba said. “I hear how words jumble together and then I figure out how to play off them.”

A previous SOAP representative organized the event because she wanted to give away something that is not the same for everyone, Kleba said.

SOAP President Jenna Russo said she was especially excited about the event as the holidays are nearing, though she was not involved in the planning process.

“I hope that [students] find [the cards] enjoyable and can share them with their friends,” Russo said.

Julia Luebs, a student worker for the Guerreri Student Union, was looking for a card for her friend’s 21st birthday. It took her a while to sort through the variety of options Kleba provided before selecting a card.

“It really looks like something that is bought at the store,” Luebs said.

Kleba mentioned how the invention of Facebook has changed the way greeting cards are thought of today. He thinks that social media has extended the life of greeting cards, though he has not conformed to selling his cards online.

“I like the physical presence and interaction of what I do and seeing how people react to my work,” Kleba said.

