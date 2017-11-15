Dr. Shawn McEntee hosts tenth PACE lecture

by

By: Abby Bivens

Staff Writer

Do we see wind, or the effects of wind?

This was the question posed during PACE’s Monday night lecture series “Democracy Across the Disciplines.”

Dr. Shawn McEntee, an associate professor of sociology at Salisbury, asked the audience this question leading into their discussion regarding marginalization and political access.

The question surrounds power and its distribution in society. It theorizes that power distribution is not directly seen, but its effects can be observed and studied.

During her lecture, McEntee led an interactive discussion about marginalized populations within the democracy of the United States.

Marginalizing can be defined as “relegating to an unimportant or powerless position within a society or group,” according to Merriam Webster.

Historically this has been done with women and minority groups in the political realm of the U.S.

When asked what marginalizes people, the class reached a consensus that history had a lot to do with it. Dr. Shane Hall, assistant professor of English, chimed in saying that past social and political structures in the nation tend to hinder future developments.

Dr. McEntee explained that another factor that tends to impact one’s political access is education, thus referencing Dr. Erin Stutelberg’s presentation in early October.

As a sociologist Dr. McEntee has recognized how much of an impact education has on social class, which is a big factor in determining political access in this country.

While marginalization is a deep seeded issue in society, Dr. McEntee proposed a few possible solutions, a major one was avoiding stereotypes.

She suggests that the general population needs to allow groups to name themselves. This means not creating labels for minority groups, but also respecting the names or labels that they create.

Once groups create their own labels, Dr. McEntee says to listen to what they say, and how they say it.

One particular example of self-labeling that she provided was the “n” word, which is generally accepted when used by the black population, but not whites. A racist term that was often used in reference to slaves in the 19th century, has become a common term used amongst African Americans.

Paying attention to this norm and simply respecting it can allow for less marginalization.

Lastly, Dr. McEntee touched on the importance of becoming sensitive to language that dehumanizes and disempowers people.

Sociologists have come to the conclusion that harsh, dehumanizing terms such as ‘illegal alien’ are not subtle and have an unmeasured negative effect on these marginalized populations.

One of the keys to reducing the use of destructive language is saying something when you hear it and standing against it.

Dr. McEntee notes that these conversations can be difficult to have, but even extremely basic phrases like ‘I’m a little surprised that you would use that word,’ can prompt one to reexamine their diction.

Allowing someone to use dehumanizing terminology is perpetuating the issue.

The next lecture in PACE’s “Democracy Across the Disciplines” will be given by Associate Professor and Chair of the Psychology Department Dr. Michèle Schlehofer on Nov. 20. Schlehofer will be discussing the topic of community organizing and protest in today’s society.

Lectures are held Monday evenings at 7 p.m. in Fulton Hall, Room 111. All lectures in this series are open to any SU student as well as the general public.

