SGA unites campus through diversity

by

By SYLLIA NEWSTEAD

Staff Writer

The Student Government Association held a Unity Through Diversity Week which showcased all the different groups and organizations we have represented at Salisbury University last week.

Sophomore communication arts major Donovan Mack, the director of diversity and inclusion for SGA, was in charge of all the events that were held within the past week.

As the director of diversity and inclusion Mack promotes diversity within the university and communicates with different groups such as the Multicultural Student Services and Cultural Affairs.

“[Unity Through Diversity Week] benefits Salisbury because sometimes we like to stay in our own little bubble and that’s not what college is about,” Mack said. “College is about learning different experiences and getting something outside of yourself, something that you’re not comfortable with. It’s recognizing that were different but also making sure that we need to come together with our differences to change things.”

On Nov. 6, Culture Shock Fashion Show was held in the Wicomico Room at 8 p.m. Student clubs like the Asian Pacific Islanders Club (APIC), Men of Distinction (MOD) and more were able to walk down the run way showing their style in relation to culture or a unique style of their choice.

Greek Evolution was held in Holloway Hall Auditorium on Tuesday where students were able to see the Greek Life on campus and different Greek Organizations like Phi Mu and Omega Psi Phi. There was on-stage performance by Omega Psi Phi.

Guest speaker Rasheed Cromwell talked about diversity and how it is able to bring people together and will continue to bring people together. He spoke in the Academic Commons Assembly Hall on Wednesday.

Salisbury University’s dance groups like Cha Va Chuffe, Untouchables Dance Team and SU Liturgical Dance were part of Celebrating Excellence Through Dance on Thursday. They expressed dance in many different forms ranging from ballet to hip-hop.

Friday was Soul Food Lunch/Little known facts. Commons served some soul food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the diversity team was outside giving people free shirts if they answered a diversity question right from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The student run radio station, WXSU, was also outside of commons playing some music.

“I really want to teach this campus community that there is something outside the books and that there is a whole experience as far as diversity inclusion goes that humans need to learn in general,” Mack said.

“It’s important to have [diversity] because we need to recognize that we are different but also that we need to come together,” Mack said.

He is working on an initiative called SU Is Us which shows that as Salisbury students, we are the face of the school.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

