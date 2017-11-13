The great melting of Greenland’s glaciers

by

By LILY BAZIS

Staff Writer

OPINION — The health of our planet is often something people take for granted.

Very few stop to think about the consequences their daily actions have on the Earth. Global warming deniers and some politicians refuse to acknowledge that the human race is slowly destroying the planet.

Global warming is not new to the public, as it has been reported on for years. Yet, it is

still neglected by way too many people. Even the most concrete evidence given by dedicated and experienced scientists has not swayed much of the public.

If more people were convinced of the issue, perhaps there would not be such an increase in global warming as we are seeing today. One problem being reported by media is the melting of glaciers.

Recently, the glaciers of Greenland happen to be the topic of conversation on NASA’s Global Climate Change website. An article published on Nov. 1. confirms that “New maps of Greenland’s coastal seafloor and bedrock beneath its massive ice sheet show that two to four times as many coastal glaciers are at risk of accelerated melting as previously thought.”

Together, researchers at NASA, the University of California, Irvine and 30 other institutions have presented what they believe is the most comprehensive and accurate map of Greenland’s bedrock and coastal seafloor. Using this information, they have concluded that the damage to the glaciers is much worse than they had previously thought. This further proves the detrimental effects global warming can have on the planet.

“These results suggest that Greenland’s ice is more threatened by changing climate than we had anticipated,” said John Willis, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s Oceans Melting Greenland mission.

Known as the “great melt” in Science Magazine, Greenland’s accelerating surface melt has doubled the sea level rise from 1992-2011, to .74mm per year.

This finding has left many scientists baffled, including geophysicist Isabella Velicogna of the University of California, Irvine.

“Nobody expected the ice sheet to lose so much mass so quickly, things are happening a lot faster than we expected,” Velicogna said.

It is quite alarming to learn that so many scientists are astounded by the results they are encountering, and concerning in terms of what this means for the future of our planet. Earth is our home, and it should be treated with respect. Instead, Earth is falling victim to the horrible effects of global warming, a slow but definite killer.

It is important to acknowledge that global warming is indeed happening, and will be impacting people in the future. The quicker we realize this, the sooner we can get to work on a possible solution. Of course there is no easy fix, but there are definitely ways to prevent problems like these in the future. Hopefully we can help save the Earth one step at a time.

Advertisements