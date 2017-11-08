Shore Hatchery donation continues SU’s commitment to local businesses

by

By: Samuel Stevens

Editor-in-Chief

CAMPUS—The Philip E. and Carol R. Ratcliffe Foundation gave SU a $1 million gift on Oct. 27 to continue the Ratcliffe Shore Hatchery Program for another five years.

The program is designed to create jobs and businesses in Maryland and the broader Mid-Atlantic region. Shore Hatchery also provides various scholarships and other funding for SU students.

The Ratcliffe Foundation’s first donation in 2013 helped start the program, and the new gift guarantees it at least until 2024, according to an SU press release.

The donation helps Salisbury give local and regional entrepreneurs startup funding. With $200,000 distributed every year, there has been a total of $800,000 in awards since 2013.

Applicants compete in a “Shark Tank” style competition, where they present elevator pitches of their business to the Shore Hatchery’s board of directors.

Winners receive both money and coaching from the board, who lead local businesses such as Perdue Farms, Rommel Holdings, South Moon Under and Pohanka Automotive Group in addition to others.

Those not awarded funding still have the opportunity to receive mentorship from the board as well.

Unlike winners of the student business competition, recipients are expected to open within six months of receiving their award and employ at least three people by the end of the year.

Shore Hatchery grew out of the Richard Bernstein Achievement award for the student business competition in 2012. SU pitched a version of the business plan competition to regional applicants for the Ratcliffe Foundation.

Entrepreneurs from the first four years of the program have reported over $4 million in revenue with 179 employees hired.

The foundation awarded SU with this new donation based on these successes.

“They consider us their flagship,” Director of Shore Hatchery William Burke said. “They like the energy and enthusiasm that we have for entrepreneurship…and more importantly they like the results that we’ve achieved.”

Diversity of entrepreneurs has been a significant part of the program, as well as diversity of business types. The startups are a mix of food or beverage, technology, health services, products and sometimes retail businesses.

Wings of Life Mobile, LLC of Salisbury and HUCK Performance Buckets of Ocean City were winners of the fall 2017 competition, announced on Nov. 3.

Both businesses received $25,000.

Salisbury phlebotomist Zandra Cephas’ Wings of Life is an in-home blood and other bodily fluid testing service. It helps patients who may have difficulty leaving their home, such as people with oxygen tanks or wheelchairs.

HUCK Performance Buckets is owned by Joe Schneider. The five gallon buckets are an improvement on existing designs. They make use of DuPont’s Zytel metal replacement material and Vibram grip so they do not slide.

Other winners who received smaller prizes included a Baltimore nail salon, a biological research firm, a tea company, and a custom T-shirt shop.

The competition awarded $102,000 in total.

Shore Hatchery intends to increase their support for local and regional businesses beyond money and mentorship.

As of now Hatchery winners receive $50,000 and mentorship, but in the future they plan to open a center in downtown Salisbury to give the new businesses a short term lease.

“We’ll be highlighting them, presenting them and introducing them to the community,” Burke said.

They want the new businesses to find a location within the state or county, but the best case scenario would be in Salisbury. The Hatchery intends to roll out the leasing support by 2020.

Currently the Perdue School’s Hub hosts the winners of the student and Hatchery competitions that are in a pre-launch phase. Burke wants to provide more in terms of what the Hub offers.

“Right now we’re accommodating them…[but] not in the numbers or in the facilities that are optimum,” Burke said.

The Perdue School plans to expand their Hub located in Perdue Hall to a new downtown location.

The Shore Hatchery has grown in its first four years, and the newest gift from the Ratcliffe Foundation will help it continue.

