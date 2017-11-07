SGA partners to increase sustainability efforts

by

By HALEY DICK

Gull Life Editor

CAMPUS—Salisbury University’s Student Government Association (SGA) and Student United Way teamed up to combine Recycle Madness with the first annual SU Shred Day.

Students, faculty and staff members met in Red Square Friday to get rid of their recyclables in friendly competition. All recyclable materials were weighed on a scale and the weight was then added to the total weight of recyclables for the donator’s club or organization of choice.

SGA will award the organization that generated the heaviest weight of recyclables with $150, the second place group with $100 and the third place group with $50.

SGA VP of Sustainability Julia Lavarias said Recycle Madness is about bringing the campus together and really encouraging recycling. She believes the incentive helps draw more participation from clubs and organizations.

“I think it is so successful because we advertise it and because organizations make it a thing and advertise it also,” Lavarias said. “I think that’s why they are encouraged to recycle.”

Lavarias said Recycle Madness dates back to 2012, unlike her position, which was just recently created.

“The position of sustainability actually didn’t exist a few years ago,” Lavarias said. “One of the professors told me it was created so that the environmental organizations would have more of a connection and involvement on campus.”

In fall 2016, 8,783 pounds of recyclables were collected in total. 37 organizations were recognized for donating 75 pounds or more each, though more groups participated and contributed to the grand total.

The recycled metals were taken to Salisbury Scrap Metal, and all other recycled materials were taken to the Route 5 Transfer Station before being delivered to Delaware Solid Waste Authority’s processing facility, according to Lavarias.

SU Shred Day is expected to increase the amount of recyclables donated by allowing students, faculty and staff to throw their old papers into the shred truck to be put on to the scale.

“I think there will be more participation because faculty have a lot of papers to shred,” Lavarias said. “I think that the only thing that’s kind of discouraging everyone is that you have to pay 80 cents [per pound], but other than that I think it is a good collaboration.”

The shredding event was organized by the Student United Way and all proceeds went to the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore.

Emily Taggart, sophomore representative for the Student Nurses’ Association (SNA), thinks Recycle Madness is important for bringing the clubs and organizations on campus together for the better of the planet.

She oversaw the organizing and advertising of the event to the members of SNA.

“I’m a huge supporter of trying to reduce our carbon footprint and I think events like this bring that awareness to campus while also making it a fun ‘competition’ between the different organizations,” Taggart said. “The last I was told we had 178 pounds of recycling which is pretty amazing!”

The Outdoor Club was the first place winner for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016, but were outweighed this year by the Graduate Student Council.

The results of this year’s Recycle Madness showed a total of 9,656 pounds of recycling collected.

Advertisements