New semester, new clubs

By SYLLIA NEWSTEAD

Staff Writer

There are many different types of clubs that are offered to students at SU. The clubs vary, with some being related to majors and future professions, and others that are just fun activities.

It is very simple to start a club on campus. For a club to form, it needs to have at least 10 members and an advisor.

It has to be open to all students, benefit the members and meet regularly. According to the Salisbury website, the club has to submit a constitution to be reviewed by the Student Government Association at two consecutive meetings. The club must also meet with the Appropriations Board to be finalized and obtain a financial account packet.

This semester three new clubs were created. The new groups on campus are the Bee Keepers Club, the Book Club and the Volleyball Club.

The Volleyball Club practices every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Richard Hazel Youth Center from 7-9 p.m. It is run by sophomore chemistry major Rachel Bennington, and the club is able to play against other universities such as Towson, University of Maryland and Baltimore County.

The Book Club was started by biology and music major Patrick Miller. The club meets biweekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in the Academic Commons’ honors classroom on the third floor.

“Rediscovering the joy of reading for pleasure was really important to me, and I wanted to start a club where we could all be together and just sit and talk in the magic that literature can conjure up,” Miller said.

The Book Club hosted both a book sale and a bake sale downtown at Third Friday on Oct. 20.

“It would be great to see our organization working with the library on campus and downtown [Salisbury] to host workshops and sponsor lectures on various literary topics,” Miller said.

The Bee Keepers Club will soon be an official club on campus. It is being created by Myra Dickey, and will get students involved in a bee’s life.

“Our main goal for the beekeeping club is to bring awareness of pollinators and their importance to the environment,” Dickey said. “Also, we want to inform students on the threats pollinators are facing in today’s world that are leading to their decline.”

The club started when a group of students, including Dickey, were researching the effects of pesticides on honeybees. They were able to get four beehives, which are located across from Holloway Hall.

Salisbury University is an arboretum, and will provide different food for the honeybees and even add on to the other insects and plants we have on campus.

“I think this is a really unique opportunity to learn the skills of a bee keeper,” Dickey said. “The hives are actually right next to a garden and this is beneficial to both the garden and the bees! The bees will pollinate the plants allowing for growth of fruits and seeds.”

Clubs bring people with like minds together. They help students to meet new people, gain new experiences and grow the university.

