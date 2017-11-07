by

Drop the kindles and tablets

By LILY BAZIS

Staff Writer

OPINION- In the new digital age of technology, electronics are becoming more and more popular, especially when it comes to books. However, printed books are timeless and are superior to electronic readers in multiple ways.

Whether it is a novel or a textbook, most people tend to gravitate towards a physical copy over an online copy for various reasons.

Many find it more pleasurable to hold a physical copy of the book, and find it more satisfying to be able to track their progress throughout the book.

E-books only give readers a page number. Finishing an e-book does not have the same feeling of accomplishment that the final page that a printed book gives.

In a study done by The Guardian, it was found that “readers using a Kindle were less likely to recall events in a mystery novel than people who read the same novel in print.”

Another reason why electronic versions cannot hold a candle to physical books is that kindles, tablets, and e-books are temporary.

Since technology is always changing and advancing, it is hard to predict whether or not e-books will still exist in the future, and with what medium they can be accessed on. However, physical books live on forever as long as they are well kept.

Even if someone does not care about the benefits to themselves in terms of reading a print book, there are several benefits to authors when someone buys a print book versus an e-book.

For many years now, The Author’s Guild which is America’s oldest and largest organization for professional writers have expressed their thoughts on e-books.

“Publishers give writers a lower percentage of the royalties for e-books” which makes it harder for authors to earn a living – and to produce new books” they stated in an article titled “Half of Net Proceeds Is the Fair Royalty Rate for E-Books,” they state.

Harvard Medical School found e-book use contributing to health problems. They concluded that too much screen time before sleeping can lead to significant health problems, such as an interference with sleep and alertness the following day.

E-books do have their benefits for they are compact, and can be transported more easily than a physical book, especially when travelling.

E-books also are almost always cheaper than print book, which makes sense considering there is nothing being manufactured when creating an e-book.

Regularly using an e-book is also much better for the environment, with no paper being used in their production.

While all of these benefits of e-books sound are innovative, there is a reason why print books have lasted for thousands of years, and are still relevant in society today.

Books are an everlasting pathway to knowledge, and will not be simply pushed to the side just as another trend would be.

Change can be good in some ways, but it is clear that success with books lies with tradition. No matter what new technologies come to play in the future, we will always have books to fall back on because of our physical and mental connection with them.

