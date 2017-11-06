SU field hockey enters NCAA field

by

By ZACH GILLELAND

Sports Reporter

@_zachariahg

For the 33rd time in program history, the Salisbury University field hockey team is headed to the big dance.

The 2017 Division III NCAA Tournament field was announced Sunday and, after a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to CNU in the CAC Championship game, there was some doubt as to whether the Sea Gulls would earn an at-large bid.

But SU’s resume was enough to receive that at-large bid. The sixth-ranked Sea Gulls (12-4) will travel to Grantham, Pa. for a regional hosted by the top-seeded and defending national champion Messiah College.

Messiah defeated the maroon and gold 2-1 in Salisbury’s home opener on Sept. 9. SU took the Falcons to overtime, but a goal from Messiah’s Kezia Loht extended the team’s now 41-game winning streak.

The Falcons enter the bracket with a perfect 19-0 record, defeating Alvernia 2-1 in the MAC Commonwealth Championship game. Messiah has defeated four ranked opponents alongside Division II Shippensburg University, outscoring opponents 83-11.

The Sea Gulls will receive a bye into the second-round of the tournament, facing the winner of the Gwynedd Mercy and Trinity (Conn.) match-up on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both teams received automatic bids after winning their respective conferences and will play on Wednesday.

Winners of the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) after defeating defending champ Cabrini, Gwynedd Mercy holds a 17-3 record and a seven-game winning streak. Facing the Griffins are the Bantams (12-6), who also received an at-large bid after losing to Middlebury in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Championship game.

Salisbury returns to the field a year after losing to Tufts in the National Semifinals, the furthest the program has gone in the bracket since 2014.

The Sea Gulls’ resume includes four ranked wins this season and two wins against tournament teams—TCNJ and Misericordia. SU’s four losses this season have been by one goal against ranked opponents.

SU failed to win the CAC Championship for the first time since 2012. The maroon and gold defeated York (Pa.) 3-2 in overtime in the semifinal game after a goal from freshman midfielder Camryn Dennis.

A rematch against CNU Saturday decided which team would receive the automatic bid. The Captains defeated the Sea Gulls 1-0 on Sept. 30 for SU’s only loss in regular season conference play.

Salisbury struck first in the match-up with a goal from senior forward Natalie Wilkinson less than six minutes into the game. CNU answered a minute into the second half, tying the game after a goal from Jackie Kotoriy.

A defensive battle, the game headed to extra time, SU’s second straight game decided by overtime. In the seven-on-seven, no team could find the edge with both teams failing to score in the first overtime period.

After an hour and a half, Captain’s Courtnie Greene found the back of the cage to win CNU’s first ever CAC Championship in field hockey. Salisbury fired 21 shots and had 10 penalty corners.

For a program that has a multitude of young talent, the Sea Gulls punched their ticket to the program’s 33rd NCAA Tournament despite the loss. Come Saturday, Salisbury will have a chance to shine on the NCAA’s brightest stage.

